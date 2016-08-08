Edition:
India

Skipper Ltd (SKIP.NS)

SKIP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

223.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs8.85 (+4.12%)
Prev Close
Rs214.65
Open
Rs218.80
Day's High
Rs229.00
Day's Low
Rs216.95
Volume
498,557
Avg. Vol
116,549
52-wk High
Rs239.70
52-wk Low
Rs126.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Skipper June-qtr profit rises
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Skipper Ltd : June-quarter net profit 137.2 million rupees versus 100.2 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 2.83 billion rupees versus 2.34 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Skipper Ltd secures new orders
Friday, 12 Feb 2016 

Skipper Ltd:"Says that it has received new orders worth about 5 bln Indian rupees in its Engineering and Infrastructure business segment.Says orders received are both from national and international customers.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Skipper Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Skipper June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 159.8 million rupees versus profit of 105.4 million rupees year ago

» More SKIP.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials