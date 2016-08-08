Skipper Ltd (SKIP.NS)
SKIP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
223.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Skipper June-qtr profit rises
Skipper Ltd
Skipper Ltd secures new orders
Skipper Ltd:"Says that it has received new orders worth about 5 bln Indian rupees in its Engineering and Infrastructure business segment.Says orders received are both from national and international customers. Full Article
BRIEF-India's Skipper June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 159.8 million rupees versus profit of 105.4 million rupees year ago