Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO)
50.01CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$50.01
--
--
--
--
1,050,164
$53.75
$43.51
Sun Life Financial announces Chairman succession
Sun Life Financial posts Q4 operating EPS c$1.19
Sun Life Financial qtrly operating EPS $0.77
Sun Life Financial announces launch of Digital Health Solutions
Sun Life Financial to buy FWD Hong Kong's pension business
Sun life CEO says organic growth "first priority"
:Sun life ceo says first priority organic growth, lot of opportunity to grow organically. Full Article
Sun Life Financial Q1 underlying EPS c$0.95
Sun Life Financial increases dividend
Sun Life Financial Inc to acquire remaining 51% of CIMB Sun Life in Indonesia
Sun Life Financial Inc:Says will result in its 100% ownership of PT CIMB Sun Life (CSL) through purchase of an additional 51% of CSL from its long-term partner, CIMB Group.Says Sun Life Financial currently owns 49% of CSL as well as 100% of PT Sun Life Financial Indonesia (SLF Indonesia).Transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2016.Terms were not disclosed. Full Article
Sun Life Financial Inc to increase shareholding in Birla Sun Life Insurance from 26% to 49%
Sun Life Financial Inc and Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited:Announce agreement for Sun Life to increase its ownership in Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited (BSLI) from 26% to 49% by purchasing additional BSLI shares from ABNL for consideration of 16.64 billion (about C$340 million).BSLI is one of two India joint ventures established between ABG and Sun Life. BSLI commenced business in 2001.Says acquisition is expected to be accretive, adding C$0.01 per share to Sun Life's earnings in 2016.Says transaction is expected to close by the end of Q1 2016, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.Says acquisition will be financed using cash and is not expected to impact the Minimum Continuing Capital and Surplus Requirements ratio of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. Full Article
BRIEF-Sun Life Global Investments to acquire Excel Funds Management and Excel Investment Counsel
* Sun Life Global Investments to acquire Excel Funds Management Inc and Excel Investment Counsel Inc