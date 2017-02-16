Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sun Life Financial Inc : Sun Life Financial announces Chairman succession . Says Chairman of the board James H. Sutcliffe to retire .Sun Life Financial Inc - James H. Sutcliffe will be succeeded as chairman by William D. Anderson.

Sun Life Financial Inc : Sun Life financial reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results . Sun Life Financial Inc - qtrly operating EPS $1.19 . Qtrly reported EPS $1.18 . Sun Life Financial Inc - global assets under management of $903 billion at quarter-end compared to $891 billion as at December 31, 2015 . Sun Life Financial Inc qtrly underlying eps $0.91 . Quarterly operating roe 14.9 pct . Says quarterly underlying roe 11.4 pct . Global assets under management of $903 billion at quarter end compared to $891 billion as at Dec 31, 2015 . Says common share dividend declared of $0.42 per share for quarter .All figures in c$.

Sun Life Financial Inc : Sun life financial reports second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly reported eps $0.78 . Qtrly operating eps $0.77 . Qtrly underlying eps $0.90 . Aum were $864.6 billion as at june 30, 2016, compared to aum of $891.3 billion as at december 31, 2015 . Operating roe and underlying roe in q2 of 2016 were 10.1% and 11.9%, respectively, versus. 16.5% and 13.9%, respectively, in q2 of 2015 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .All figures in c$.

Sun Life Financial Inc :Launches Digital Health Solutions, to be led by Chris Denys.

Sun Life Financial Inc : Sun life financial to acquire pension business of fwd hong kong and enter into 15-year pension distribution agreement . Sun life financial to acquire pension business of fwd hong kong and enter into 15-year pension distribution agreement . Transactions are expected to be completed in stages over course of 2017 and 2018 . Acquisitions will add hk$4.6 billion (c$769 million) in mpf aum, and bring sun life hk's combined aum to hk$34.7 billion (c$5.8 billion). .Financial terms of transactions were not disclosed..

:Sun life ceo says first priority organic growth, lot of opportunity to grow organically.

Sun Life Financial Inc : Qtrly global assets under management of $861 billion compared to $891 billion as at december 31, 2015 . Quarterly dividend declared of $0.405 per share compared to $0.39 declared in q4 of 2015 . Quarterly dividend declared of $0.405 per share compared to $0.39 declared in q4 of 2015 . Sun life financial inc says q1 underlying eps c$0.95 . Qtrly operating roe 11.3% versus 10.4% .Sun life financial reports first quarter 2016 results.

Sun Life Financial Inc :Sun life financial increases dividend.

Sun Life Financial Inc:Says will result in its 100% ownership of PT CIMB Sun Life (CSL) through purchase of an additional 51% of CSL from its long-term partner, CIMB Group.Says Sun Life Financial currently owns 49% of CSL as well as 100% of PT Sun Life Financial Indonesia (SLF Indonesia).Transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2016.Terms were not disclosed.

Sun Life Financial Inc and Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited:Announce agreement for Sun Life to increase its ownership in Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited (BSLI) from 26% to 49% by purchasing additional BSLI shares from ABNL for consideration of 16.64 billion (about C$340 million).BSLI is one of two India joint ventures established between ABG and Sun Life. BSLI commenced business in 2001.Says acquisition is expected to be accretive, adding C$0.01 per share to Sun Life's earnings in 2016.Says transaction is expected to close by the end of Q1 2016, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.Says acquisition will be financed using cash and is not expected to impact the Minimum Continuing Capital and Surplus Requirements ratio of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada.