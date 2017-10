Sanlam Ltd : Changes to the executive committee . Financial director, Mr Kobus Möller (57), will retire from executive and board with effect from 30 September 2016 . Möller will remain employed by sanlam until 31 December 2016 .Heinie Werth (53), chief executive officer of sanlam emerging markets will succeed Mr Möller as the Group’s Financial Director.

Sanlam Ltd : Operating conditions remained challenging during first four months of 2016 financial year across most of markets where group operates . Overall net fund inflows of r16 billion for the months months to april 30 were up from r3 billion achieved in comparable 4-month period in 2015 . New business volumes of r74 billion, up 9 pct on first four months of 2015 financial year . Four-Month normalised headline earnings per share down 13 pct compared to first four months of 2015 financial year . Expect that economic and operating environment will remain challenging for remainder of 2016 with a resulting impact on group's key operational performance indicators .Relative movements in these elements may have a major impact on growth in H1 and FY normalised headline earnings and group equity value.