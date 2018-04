Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Selvita Plans Series H Share Issue In Q1

Jan 22 (Reuters) - SELVITA SA ::PLANS TO OFFER UP TO 2.2 MILLION NEWLY ISSUED SERIES H SHARES AND EXPECTS TO RAISE UP TO 140 MILLION ZLOTYS NET, THE COMPANY SAYS IN A STATEMENT.THE OFFERING IS PLANNED FOR Q1, SUBJECT TO THE MARKET SITUATION .FUNDS RAISED WILL BE USED FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF INNOVATIVE PROJECTS WITH A STRONG COMMERCIALIZATION POTENTIAL.SELVITA PREDICTS THAT TOTAL FINANCIAL EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH ITS INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2017-2021 WILL AMOUNT TO ABOUT 390 MILLION ZLOTYS.CO PLANS TO RAISE 140 MLN ZLOTYS FROM INVESTORS, WITH THE REMINDER COMING FROM GRANTS AND OWN FUNDS.IN SEPT. 2017, SELVITA FILED A PROSPECTUS FOR THE ISSUE OF UP TO 2.2 MLN SERIES H SHARES nL8N1LM0KT.

Selvita Says FDA Allows To Resume Clinical Trial Of SEL24

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Selvita SA ::SAID ON SATURDAY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS ALLOWED THE COMPANY TO RESUME CLINICAL TRIAL OF SEL24 PHASE I/II, CARRIED OUT IN U.S. WITH PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA.FDA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED THE TRIAL AFTER "SUSPECTED UNEXPECTED SERIOUS ADVERSE REACTION".FDA DECISION ALLOWS TO CONTINUE SEL24 CLINICAL TRIAL, AFTER CHANGING THE TRIAL'S PROTOCOL, INCLUDING ADJUSTING THE DOSING SCHEDULE TO THE STANDARD 3 + 3, AS RECOMMENDED BY FDA.MODIFICATION OF THE CLINICAL TRIAL PLAN REQUIRES THE APPROVAL OF THE ETHICS COMMITTEES IN THE INDIVIDUAL RESEARCH CENTERS (INSTITUTIONAL REVIEW BOARD).THE COMPANY IS WORKING ON THIS TOGETHER WITH DOCTORS CONDUCTING RESEARCH IN INDIVIDUAL CENTERS AND WITH THE MENARINI GROUP.

Selvita: FDA suspends clinical trial of SEL24 after patient death

Oct 9 (Reuters) - SELVITA SA ::SAID ON SATURDAY THAT FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ORDERED SUSPENSION OF CLINICAL TRIAL OF SEL24 .FDA ISSUED DECISION AFTER THE DEATH OF PATIENT FOLLOWING A STROKE THAT HAD PREVIOUSLY OCCURRED AND WAS REPORTED AS SUSPECTED SERIOUS UNEXPECTED ADVERSE REACTION.COMPANY INFORMED ABOUT ADMITTING ITS PRODUCT SEL24 TO CLINICAL TRIALS BY FDA IN AUGUST nFWN1AZ06I.COMPANY TO WORK CLOSELY WITH FDA TO RESUME THE STUDY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE BY PROVIDING ADDITIONAL DATA AND INTRODUCING AMENDMENTS IN TRIAL PROTOCOL.

Selvita H1 net result turns to loss of 3.5 million zlotys

Selvita SA : Reported on Tuesday H1 sales revenue ​of 22.7 million zlotys ($5.80 million) versus 17.2 million zlotys a year ago .H1 net loss was 3.5 million zlotys versus profit 3.3 million zlotys a year ago.

FDA admits Selvita's SEL24 to clinical trials on leukemia patients

Selvita SA :Says Food and Drug Administration (FDA) informed on positive completion of the investigational new drug proceedings and admitted company's product SEL24 to clinical trials on patients suffering from acute myeloid leukemia.

Selvita unit has its contract terminated

Selvita SA : Said on Tuesday that its unit, Selvita Services sp. z o.o, has had its contract for chemical services terminated by a contractor with a 3-month notice .As a result, the consolidated FY 2016 net profit will be reduced by c. 93,800 euros ($104,512).

Selvita expects net loss in Q2

Selvita SA : According to the company's estimates, it will report a net loss in Q2 .Expects profit in Q3.

Selvita signs 3 agreeements with Nodthera Limited

Selvita SA : Signs 3 deals with Nodthera Limited concerning commercialization of research project SEL212 . First agreement concerns sale of SEL 212A program for GBP 0.5 million ($658,500.00) plus additional payment after reaching first milestone . Under second agreeement with Nodthera Limited to contribute research program SEL212B as swap for shares in Nodthera worth GBP 1.9 million .Third agreement is for conduting research and development works on drugs, further development on SEL212 ordered by Nodthera Limited for GBP 2.8 million.

Selvita unit signs contract for R&D services

Selvita SA : Says its unit Selvita Inc. signs contract with client from San Francisco for R&D services in medicinal chemistry area for total value of $1.3 million and receives first order . Says individual orders will be submitted quarterly over 2016-2019 .Maximum value of orders in Q3 is estimated at 0.1 mln dollars.

Selvita shareholder affiliated unit acquires SORS Holdings

Selvita SA :Its shareholder's, Tadeusz Wesolowski, affiliated unit, Cyprus-based TW Investments Limited acquires Cyprus-based SORS Holdings limited in form of a donation.