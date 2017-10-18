Edition:
DS Smith PLC (SMDS.L)

SMDS.L on London Stock Exchange

494.10GBp
4:28pm IST
Change (% chg)

4.10 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
490.00
Open
490.60
Day's High
495.50
Day's Low
488.90
Volume
669,906
Avg. Vol
3,287,011
52-wk High
517.00
52-wk Low
376.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DS Smith to acquire EcoPack and EcoPaper
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - DS Smith Plc :‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ECOPACK AND ECOPAPER, FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF CIRCA EUR 208 MILLION​.‍ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE EARNINGS ENHANCING IMMEDIATELY​.‍CONSIDERATION AND DEBT REPAYMENT TO BE SATISFIED FROM EXISTING FACILITIES, AND FROM EUR 35 MILLION OF DS SMITH SHARES TO BE ISSUED TO VENDOR​.DEAL ‍COMPLETION IS EXPECTED WITHIN THIRD FISCAL QUARTER, FOLLOWING ROMANIAN COMPETITION AUTHORITY APPROVAL​.  Full Article

DS Smith says outlook remains positive
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Ds Smith Plc : Agm trading statement . Today issues a trading update in respect of period since 1 May 2016 . Business has made good progress since start of year and performance has been in line with our expectations . Volume growth remains good, particularly from pan-European customer . Our return on sales and return on average capital employed have both shown further improvement versus comparable prior year period .Notwithstanding increased political and economic uncertainty within europe, our outlook remains positive-CEO.  Full Article

DS Smith FY adj oper profit 16 pct on constant currency
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 

DS Smith Plc : FY corrugated box volumes have grown by 3.1 pct, on a like-for-like basis . For full-year, revenues were principally driven by contribution from acquired businesses . Adjusted operating profit increased by 16 pct on a constant currency basis to 379 mln stg . For year 2015/16, board recommends a final dividend of 8.8 pence per share . Final dividend 8.8 pence per share .Total dividend 12.8 pence per share.  Full Article

DS Smith PLC News

BRIEF-DS Smith gets shareholder approval for $920 mln Interstate Resources buy

* RESOLUTION FOR INDEVCO DEAL PASSED BY SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

