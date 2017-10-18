Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DS Smith to acquire EcoPack and EcoPaper

Oct 18 (Reuters) - DS Smith Plc :‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ECOPACK AND ECOPAPER, FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF CIRCA EUR 208 MILLION​.‍ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE EARNINGS ENHANCING IMMEDIATELY​.‍CONSIDERATION AND DEBT REPAYMENT TO BE SATISFIED FROM EXISTING FACILITIES, AND FROM EUR 35 MILLION OF DS SMITH SHARES TO BE ISSUED TO VENDOR​.DEAL ‍COMPLETION IS EXPECTED WITHIN THIRD FISCAL QUARTER, FOLLOWING ROMANIAN COMPETITION AUTHORITY APPROVAL​.

DS Smith says outlook remains positive

Ds Smith Plc : Agm trading statement . Today issues a trading update in respect of period since 1 May 2016 . Business has made good progress since start of year and performance has been in line with our expectations . Volume growth remains good, particularly from pan-European customer . Our return on sales and return on average capital employed have both shown further improvement versus comparable prior year period .Notwithstanding increased political and economic uncertainty within europe, our outlook remains positive-CEO.

DS Smith FY adj oper profit 16 pct on constant currency

DS Smith Plc : FY corrugated box volumes have grown by 3.1 pct, on a like-for-like basis . For full-year, revenues were principally driven by contribution from acquired businesses . Adjusted operating profit increased by 16 pct on a constant currency basis to 379 mln stg . For year 2015/16, board recommends a final dividend of 8.8 pence per share . Final dividend 8.8 pence per share .Total dividend 12.8 pence per share.