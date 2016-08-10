Semafo Inc (SMF.TO)
3.35CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$3.35
--
--
--
--
1,517,722
$5.85
$2.68
Semafo Q2 adjusted EPS $0.05
Semafo Inc
SEMAFO Q1 earnings per share $0.05
SEMAFO Inc
SEMAFO Inc announces c$75 million bought deal financing
SEMAFO Inc:Announces c$75 million bought deal financing.Says entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by BMO Capital Markets and Clarus Securities Inc under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 17,250,000 common shares at a price of $4.35 per common share for gross proceeds of about $75 million.Offering is expected to close on or about April 22.Net proceeds of offering will be used for exploration expenditures at Mana and Natougou, to further enhance company's financial flexibility with respect to Natougou project as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. Full Article
SEMAFO Inc gives FY 2016 production guidance
SEMAFO Inc:Expects FY 2016 production of between 225,000 and 245,000 ounces of gold. Full Article
BRIEF-SEMAFO says total production for Q3 of 2017 at Mana to reach about 52,000 ounces of gold
* SEMAFO Inc - total production for Q3 of 2017 at Mana is expected to reach approximately 52,000 ounces of gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: