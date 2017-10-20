Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Smiths Group says extends pension de-risking

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Smiths Group Plc ::‍TRUSTEE OF SMITHS INDUSTRIES PENSION SCHEME HAS ENTERED INTO A BULK ANNUITY BUY-IN AGREEMENT WITH CANADA LIFE​.‍BUY-IN POLICY COVERS LIABILITIES TOTALLING £207M RELATING TO OVER 2,000 LEGACY SCHEME PENSIONERS AND DEPENDANTS​.‍THROUGH A SERIES OF BUY-INS, AROUND £0.5BN OF SMITHS INDUSTRIES PENSION SCHEME LIABILITIES HAS NOW BEEN INSURED​.

Smiths Group ‍appoints John Shipsey as CFO designate

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Smiths Group Plc ::‍APPOINTMENT OF JOHN SHIPSEY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER DESIGNATE ON 18 OCTOBER 2017​.‍JOHN WILL BE APPOINTED TO BOARD AND TAKE OVER AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ON 1 JANUARY 2018​.

Smiths group FY underlying revenue down 2 pct

Smiths Group Plc : FY revenue rose 2 percent to 2.949 billion stg . Final dividend up 102 percent to 28.75 penceper share . Total dividend up 2.4 percent to 42 penceper share . Fy pre-tax profit 451 million stg versus 459 million stg last year . "We anticipate a broad continuation of the trends experienced in 2016" . Group revenue declined 2% on an underlying1 basis ."Group performance in 2017 is expected to be weighted towards the second half".

Smiths to sell artificial lift business for $39.5 mln

Smiths Group Plc : Smiths group to divest artificial lift business . Agreement to sell its artificial lift business, part of John Crane Division, to Endurance Lift Solutions, LLC . Total gross consideration payable at completion is $39.5m in cash . Management team will transfer with business .Transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close by end of calendar year.

Smiths Group PLC announces acquisition of Morpho Detection

Smiths Group PLC:It has entered into an agreement to acquire Morpho Detection, a California-based detection and security solutions company, from Safran S.A. for an enterprise value of $710 million (£493 million).

Smiths Group PLC declares interim dividend

Smiths Group PLC:Declares interim dividend of 13.25p per share (2015: 13.00p per share).Says the interim dividend will be paid on 22 April to shareholders registered at the close of business on 29 March.The ex-dividend date is 24 March.