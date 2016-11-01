St. Modwen Properties Plc : Announce that Mark Allan joins company today as chief executive designate and executive director .Mark Allan will be appointed CEO with effect from Dec. 1 2016 following retirement of Bill Oliver on Nov. 30 2016.

St. Modwen Properties plc:Says Board is recommending a 25% increase in the total dividend for the year to 5.75p per share (2014: 4.6p per share), giving a final dividend for the year of 3.85p per share (2014: 3.137p per share).Says the final dividend will be paid on 1 April 2016 to shareholders on the register at 4 March 2016.