St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L)

SMP.L on London Stock Exchange

378.60GBp
4:24pm IST
Change (% chg)

-8.50 (-2.20%)
Prev Close
387.10
Open
379.50
Day's High
384.00
Day's Low
376.60
Volume
206,328
Avg. Vol
405,069
52-wk High
394.00
52-wk Low
264.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

St. Modwen Properties says Mark Allan joins as CEO designate
Tuesday, 1 Nov 2016 

St. Modwen Properties Plc : Announce that Mark Allan joins company today as chief executive designate and executive director .Mark Allan will be appointed CEO with effect from Dec. 1 2016 following retirement of Bill Oliver on Nov. 30 2016.  Full Article

St. Modwen Properties plc recommends dividend
Tuesday, 2 Feb 2016 

St. Modwen Properties plc:Says Board is recommending a 25% increase in the total dividend for the year to 5.75p per share (2014: 4.6p per share), giving a final dividend for the year of 3.85p per share (2014: 3.137p per share).Says the final dividend will be paid on 1 April 2016 to shareholders on the register at 4 March 2016.  Full Article

St. Modwen Properties PLC News

BRIEF-St. Modwen says HY EPRA NAV per share up 1.7 pct

* Business continued its resilient performance across first six months of year, despite an uncertain market environment- CEO

Earnings vs. Estimates

