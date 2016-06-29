Sao Martinho SA : Announced on Tuesday that it would propose to pay dividends totalling 55.4 million Brazilian reais ($17.0 million), corresponding to 0.4914 real per share . Dividend payment on August 15 . Dividend record date is July 29 . Ex-dividend as of August 1 .To propose share capital increase of 133.6 million reais to 1.06 billion reais from 931.3 million reais, without new shares issue, through capitalization of investment reserve.