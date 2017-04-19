Edition:
April 19 (Reuters) - Summit Industrial Income Reit :Summit Industrial Income REIT files preliminary base shelf prospectus.Says filed and obtained a receipt for a preliminary base shelf prospectus for aggregate offering price of up to cdn$400 million.Says under shelf co may issue, units, debt securities, subscription receipts, having an aggregate offering price of up to C$400 million.  Full Article

Summit Industrial Income Reit : Summit Industrial Income Reit announces London, Ontario acquisition and accretive financing for Calgary, Alberta property purchase . Deal for $16.6 million . Acquisition will be financed with a new $10.4 million seven-year mortgage bearing an interest rate of 3.04% . Property also includes land available for future potential expansion of approximately 100,000 square feet .Arranged accretive financing for acquisition of light industrial property in Calgary, Alberta.  Full Article

Summit Industrial Income Reit : Summit Industrial Income REIT announces solid growth in second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly FFO per unit $0.149 .Q2 FFO per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Summit Industrial Income Reit : Summit industrial income reit announces property acquisition and $30 million equity offering . Plans to finance purchase with assumption of a $23.5 million mortgage with balance in cash . Reit intends to use net proceeds from offering primarily to fund purchase of Edmonton Property . Acquiring 100% of a 309,077 square foot light industrial property for a purchase price of approximately $33.0 million .Entered into an agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, 5 million units of reit at a price of $6.05 per unit.  Full Article

Summit Industrial Income REIT:entered into an agreement to acquire a 50% interest in a portfolio of three properties well-located in the Greater Montreal Region.average lease term of the portfolio is in excess of 10 years with contractual rent increases that equate to 1.5% per annum.Summit will be acquiring its 50% interest in the portfolio from the Montoni Group, which will continue to own the remaining 50% interest and manage the properties.purchase price for Summit's 50% interest will be $12.0 million.financed with cash and assumption of $3.74 million in two existing mortgages on two of properties being acquired with a weighted average term to maturity of 2.1 years bearing interest rate of 3.62%, and placing of long term financing on third property prior to closing.acquisition price for the three properties will generate a capitalization rate of approximately 6.5%.Closing on the acquisition for two of the properties is expected on or before December 31, 2015 with the third property expected to close in early 2016.  Full Article

Summit Industrial Income REIT:Says $0.042 per Unit cash distribution to be paid on December 15, 2015 to Unitholders of record on November 30, 2015.  Full Article

* Summit Industrial Income REIT to acquire greater Toronto area industrial property

