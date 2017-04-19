Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU_u.TO)
7.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$7.40
--
--
--
--
101,604
$7.54
$6.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Summit Industrial Income REIT files preliminary base shelf prospectus
April 19 (Reuters) - Summit Industrial Income Reit
Summit Industrial Income Reit announces London, Ontario acquisition for about $16.6 mln
Summit Industrial Income Reit
Summit Industrial Income REIT posts Q2 FFO $0.149/unit
Summit Industrial Income Reit
Summit Industrial Income REIT announces property acquisition and $30 million equity offering
Summit Industrial Income Reit
Summit Industrial Income REIT qtrly FFO $0.149 per unit
Summit Industrial Income REIT
Summit Industrial Income REIT qtrly FFO $0.149 per unit
Summit Industrial Income REIT
Summit Industrial Income REIT enters into agreement to acquire 50% interest in portfolio of three properties well-located in Greater Montreal Region
Summit Industrial Income REIT:entered into an agreement to acquire a 50% interest in a portfolio of three properties well-located in the Greater Montreal Region.average lease term of the portfolio is in excess of 10 years with contractual rent increases that equate to 1.5% per annum.Summit will be acquiring its 50% interest in the portfolio from the Montoni Group, which will continue to own the remaining 50% interest and manage the properties.purchase price for Summit's 50% interest will be $12.0 million.financed with cash and assumption of $3.74 million in two existing mortgages on two of properties being acquired with a weighted average term to maturity of 2.1 years bearing interest rate of 3.62%, and placing of long term financing on third property prior to closing.acquisition price for the three properties will generate a capitalization rate of approximately 6.5%.Closing on the acquisition for two of the properties is expected on or before December 31, 2015 with the third property expected to close in early 2016. Full Article
Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces November 2015 Cash Distribution
Summit Industrial Income REIT:Says $0.042 per Unit cash distribution to be paid on December 15, 2015 to Unitholders of record on November 30, 2015. Full Article
BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT to acquire greater Toronto area industrial property
* Summit Industrial Income REIT to acquire greater Toronto area industrial property