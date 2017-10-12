Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

WH Smith says says FY pretax profit rose 7 pct

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Wh Smith Plc :FINAL DIVIDEND 33.6 PENCEPER SHARE.TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT TO 48.2 PENCEPER SHARE.FY PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 7 PERCENT TO 140 MILLION STG.FY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT ‍140​ MILLION STG VERSUS 131 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.FY TRAVEL TRADING PROFIT AT ‍96​ MILLION STG VERSUS 87 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.FY HIGH STREET TRADING PROFIT AT ‍62​ MILLION STG VERSUS 62 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.‍FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE WAS UP 2% AT £1,234M​.FOR FY, ‍PROFIT IN TRAVEL IS UP 10% TO £96M, NOW OVER 60% OF GROUP TRADING PROFIT​.‍FY GROUP LFL REVENUE FLAT COMPARED TO LAST YEAR​.‍"WE HAVE WON 273 STORES ACROSS 25 COUNTRIES, INCLUDING NEW STORES IN SINGAPORE AND ROME"​." ‍ADDITIONAL £9M OF COST SAVINGS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED OVER NEXT THREE YEARS MAKING A TOTAL OF £18M OF WHICH £9M ARE PLANNED FOR 2017/18"​.

WH Smith says full-year pretax profit up 8 pct

WH Smith Plc : FY pretax profit rose 8 percent to 131 million stg . Final dividend up 12 percent to 30.5 penceper share . Total dividend up 11 percent to 43.9 pence per share . Says travel business continues to perform well with strong sales across all channels and profit up 9 pct . In high street business, our profit focused strategy continues to deliver sustainable growth with profit up 5 pct . Stationery sales have been strong in year . FY total group sales were up 3 pct at £1,212m (2015: £1,178m) with group lfl sales up 1 pct. . FY group profit from trading operations 1 increased 7 pct on prior year to £149m (2015: £139m) .While economic environment is uncertain, we are well positioned for current year and beyond - CEO.

WH Smith sees FY results in line with expectations

WH Smith Plc : WH Smith Plc expects outcome for year to Aug. 31 2016 to be in line with expectations . Our travel business continues to perform strongly with good sales across all of our channels . New store opening programme both in UK and internationally is on track . We have been pleased with customer reaction to our recently opened stores in Alicante airport in Spain . We continue to see further opportunities in international news, books and convenience travel market . Profit performance of our high street business in second half is in line with our expectations .We continue to deliver gross margin improvements and cost savings in line with our profit focused strategy.

WH Smith says total group sales for 14 weeks to June 4 up 2 pct

WH Smith Plc : Trading statement . In 14 week period from 1 March to 4 June 2016 total group sales were up 2% with like-for-like sales flat. . In our travel business total sales were up 9% and like-for-like sales were up 3%, in line with expectations . In our high street business we continue with our profit focused strategy, with sales in period in line with expectations .We remain confident in outcome for full year..

WH Smith PLC sees FY 2016 profit outlook slightly ahead of plan

WH Smith PLC:Says that as a result of strong sales performance in High Street over the five week Christmas period, the company expect profit growth for FY 2016 to be slightly ahead of plan.