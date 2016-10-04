Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SNC-Lavalin awarded two-year contract extension by the government of Canada

SNC-Lavalin : Lavalin awarded two-year contract extension by the government of Canada .Lavalin Group Inc - contract valued up to $180 million to provide in-service-support to Royal Canadian Navy's minor warships and auxiliary vessels.

SNC-Lavalin updates outlook for full year 2016 results

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : Lavalin updates outlook for full year 2016 results . Lavalin - just established, and expects to be recording in q3, unfavorable cost and revenue reforecasts on two oil & gas projects in middle east . Lavalin group inc - discussions are ongoing to attempt to resolve commercial issues in middle east contracts . Lavalin Group Inc - outlook for other segments remains largely unchanged with infrastructure segment trending to be slightly better than expected . Lavalin Group Inc - updating its 2016 outlook from an adjusted earnings per share from e&c of $1.50 to $1.70 to an adjusted earnings per share from e&c of $1.30 to $1.60. . Lavalin Group Inc - Q4 is expected to return to a more normal run rate .Lavalin Group Inc - continues to target an annualized adjusted e&c EBITDA margin of 7% in 2017.

SNC-Lavalin signs an agreement in principle for a joint venture with China National Nuclear Corporation & Shanghai Electric Company

Snc : Lavalin signs an agreement in principle for a joint venture with China National Nuclear Corporation & Shanghai Electric Company . Lavalin Group Inc - new company is expected to be registered in mid-2017 . Lavalin Group Inc - new co would be followed by formation of two design centres - one in Canada and another in China .Lavalin group inc says joint venture company would develop, market and build advanced fuel candu reactor.

SNC-Lavalin awarded construction services contract

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : Awarded construction services contract for the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique . Contract is valued at c$21.7 million .Lavalin-Balama project involves Greenfield Graphite Mine, of which processing plant to have production rate of over 350,000 tons per annum.

SNC-Lavalin Group awarded 5-year framework agreement by Oryx GTL in Qatar

Snc-lavalin Group Inc : SNC-Lavalin awarded five-year engineering consultancy framework agreement by Oryx GTL in Qatar . Snc-Lavalin awarded five-year engineering consultancy framework agreement by Oryx GTL in Qatar .Lavalin Group Inc says agreement sets out predefined rates for a number of work elements that will be required at facility.

SNC-Lavalin says to sell real estate facilities management business in Canada

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : Says community mailboxes and P3s are not included in agreement . Says sale is a result of a review carried out, which identified these activities as non-core to business strategy . Says "aligning our operations & maintenance business in canada with SNC-Lavalin's core sectors" . Says transfer of employment to Brookfield GIS will occur during a transition period .SNC-Lavalin reaches an agreement to sell its real estate facilities management business in Canada for $45 million to brookfield global integrated solutions.

SNC-Lavalin group says Aecon Group JV awarded contracts by Ontario Power Generation

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : SNC-Lavalin Group Inc says JV with Aecon Group awarded two multimillion-dollar contracts by Ontario Power Generation (opg) for nuclear services . Lavalin Group Inc says first contract, valued at $265 million , is for refurbishment of all four 935-megawatt steam turbine generators at station .Lavalin group says second contract is for engineering, procurement and construction of retube waste processing building, valued at $127 million.

Potash Ridge enters into MOU with SNC-Lavalin for development of Blawn Mountain project

Potash Ridge Corp : Potash ridge enters into memorandum of understanding with snc-lavalin for the development of the blawn mountain project .Under terms of MOU, SNC will have exclusive option to execute development of blawn mountain.

SNC-Lavalin renews its normal course issuer bid

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : SNC-Lavalin Group Inc renews its normal course issuer bid . SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - board has filed a notice to renew, for a 12-month period, its normal course issuer bid, which will expire on June 4, 2016 . SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - maximum of 3 million common shares, representing about 2 pct of issued and outstanding shares may be purchased under NCIB .SNC-Lavalin Group Inc says purchases may commence on June 6, 2016 and will terminate no later than June 5, 2017.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc maintains FY 2016 EPS guidance

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc:Says that it is maintaining its previously announced FY 2016 outlook for adjusted diluted EPS from E&C, which is expected to be in the range of $1.50 to $1.70.