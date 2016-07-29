Edition:
Sundaram Finance Ltd (SNFN.NS)

SNFN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,668.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs5.35 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs1,662.85
Open
Rs1,698.60
Day's High
Rs1,699.00
Day's Low
Rs1,648.30
Volume
54,378
Avg. Vol
33,208
52-wk High
Rs1,802.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,102.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sundaram Finance June-qtr profit down about 9 pct
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Sundaram Finance Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 901.8 million rupees; income from operations 5.58 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 990 million rupees; income from operations was 5.55 billion rupees .  Full Article

Sundaram Finance March-qtr profit rises
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Sundaram Finance Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.22 billion rupees; income from operations 5.82 billion rupees .  Full Article

Sundaram Finance to consider raising funds via issue of NCDs of up to 60 bln rupees
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Sundaram Finance Ltd : To consider raising funds through issue of new non-convertible debt securities upto an amount of 60 billion rupees .  Full Article

Sundaram Finance Ltd News

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 13

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 13

Oct 13 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 31419.00 NSE 44777.50 ============= TOTAL 76196.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

