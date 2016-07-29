Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sundaram Finance June-qtr profit down about 9 pct

Sundaram Finance Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 901.8 million rupees; income from operations 5.58 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 990 million rupees; income from operations was 5.55 billion rupees .

Sundaram Finance March-qtr profit rises

Sundaram Finance Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.22 billion rupees; income from operations 5.82 billion rupees .

Sundaram Finance to consider raising funds via issue of NCDs of up to 60 bln rupees

Sundaram Finance Ltd : To consider raising funds through issue of new non-convertible debt securities upto an amount of 60 billion rupees .