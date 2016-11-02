Edition:
Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SNFS.NS)

SNFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

517.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs8.25 (+1.62%)
Prev Close
Rs509.30
Open
Rs511.00
Day's High
Rs524.80
Day's Low
Rs505.00
Volume
293,715
Avg. Vol
208,174
52-wk High
Rs529.50
52-wk Low
Rs262.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sundram Fasteners Sept-qtr profit up 82 pct
Wednesday, 2 Nov 2016 

Sundram Fasteners Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 769.3 million rupees . Sept quarter total income from operations 7.38 billion rupees . Net profit in sept quarter last year was 421.6 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 6.60 billion rupees .Says approved payment of interim dividend of 1.70 rupees per share.  Full Article

Sundram Fasteners June-qtr profit nearly doubles
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Sundram Fasteners Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 755.5 million rupees; net sales 7.02 billion rupees . Says net profit in June quarter last year was 385.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 6.22 billion rupees . Co is actively investing in other automotive component verticals .  Full Article

Sundram Fasteners March-qtr profit rises
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Sundram Fasteners Ltd : India's Sundram Fasteners Ltd says March-quarter net profit 753.9 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 6.88 billion rupees .  Full Article

Sundram Fasteners Ltd declares second interim dividend
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Sundram Fasteners Ltd:Says it has approved payment of second interim dividend at INR1.30 per share of INR1/- each for the financial year ending March 31, 2016.  Full Article

Sundram Fasteners Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Sundram Fasteners June-qtr profit up about 19 pct

* June quarter profit 901.7 million rupees versus profit of 755.5 million rupees last year

Earnings vs. Estimates

