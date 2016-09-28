Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bookrunner says Steinhoff placing shares available only on Frankfurt line

Bookrunner: Bookrunner says on placing shares will only be available in the deal on the Frankfurt line, SNH GY Further company coverage: [SNHG.DE] (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+91 806 749 1136;)).

Steinhoff announces capital increase, issues 332 mln new shares

Steinhoff : Steinhoff announces a capital increase . Says 162 million new ordinary shares will be subscribed for by upington investment holdings b.v. ("upington"), a company ultimately controlled by a family trust of dr christo wiese, steinhoff's largest shareholder and chairman of steinhoff's supervisory board . Says an additional up to 110 million new ordinary shares ( "placing shares") will be offered to institutional investors via an accelerated bookbuild . Says 60 million new ordinary shares will be subscribed for by lancaster 101 proprietary limited . Says aggregate number of new ordinary shares to be issued in connection with subscriptions and upsize facility amounts to 332 million new shares and represents 8.5 per cent .Says total gross proceeds to steinhoff from above transactions will be at least eur 1,890 million.

Steinhoff full-year revenue rises 33 pct

Steinhoff : Unaudited financial update for the twelve months ended 30 June 2016 . 33 pct increase in revenue to €13.1 billion for the 12 months ended 30 June 2016 . Fy operating profit improved by 32 pct to €1.5 billion .Impact of brexit vote on consumer demand across europe uncertain, pound devaluation may unfavourably effect translating earnings posted in euro.

Steinhoff raises offer for Poundland

Steinhoff : Revised and final recommended cash offer . Says each poundland shareholder shall be entitled to receive 227 pence in cash for each poundland share held . Offer comprises 225 pence in cash for each poundland share, final dividend of two pence per poundland share . Confirms that this offer is final and that it will not increase revised offer price .Offer values poundland at about 610.4 million pounds.

Mattress Firm says must pay Steinhoff $73.2 mln if merger is terminated - SEC filing

Mattress Firm Holding Corp : Says must pay Steinhoff $73.2 million termination fee in the event the merger agreement is terminated - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2beZDN8 ) Further company coverage: [MFRM.O] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Steinhoff to buy Mattress Firm Holding Corp for $3.8 bln

Steinhoff International Holdings NV : Says entered into a definitive merger agreement; acquire Mattress Firm for $64.00 per share in cash . Steinhoff International Holdings NV to acquire Mattress Firm Holding Corporation for $64 per share . Total equity value of about $2.4 bln and an enterprise value for mattress firm of approximately $3.8 bln with debt . Says transaction has been unanimously approved by board of Mattress Firm and Steinhoff .Says acquisition price is a premium of 115 pct to mattress firm's closing price of $29.74 per share at close of Aug.5.

Poundland shares open 12.1 pct up after Steinhoff agrees to buy co

:Shares in Poundland open 12.1 percent up after Steinhoff agrees to buy co in a $794 mln deal.

Steinhoff to buy Britain's Poundland in a 597 mln pounds deal

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Recommended cash offer for Poundland Group Plc . Boards of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. and Poundland Group Plc are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash offer . Steinhoff Europe Ag or a wholly-owned subsidiary of SEAG shall acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Poundland not already directly or indirectly owned by it . Each Poundland shareholder shall be entitled to receive 222 pence in cash for each poundland share held . Under terms of offer, 220 pence in cash for each poundland share held by each Poundland shareholder . Final dividend of two pence per Poundland share announced in Poundland results announcement for year ended 27 March 2016 . Valuing entire issued and to be issued share capital of Poundland at approximately 597 million stg on a fully diluted basis. . Cash value of 222 pence in cash represents a premium of approximately 40.3 per cent to closing price per Poundland share of 158.25 pence on 13 June 2016 . Poundland directors, who have been so advised by J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Rothschild as to financial terms of offer, consider terms of offer to be fair and reasonable . Providing advice to Poundland directors, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Rothschild have taken into account commercial assessments of poundland directors . Rothschild is providing independent financial advice to Poundland directors.

Poundland CEO declines comment on possible Steinhoff bid

Poundland : CEO Jim McCarthy declines to comment on possible takeover bid from South Africa's Steinhoff Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).

Poundland underlying year profit falls 13.5 pct

Poundland Group : Comparable pre-tax profits (excluding converted 99p Stores, brand amortisation and ineffective element of the hedge) -13.5% to £37.8 million (2015: £43.7 million) . Statutory pre-Tax profits -83.7% to £5.9 million (2015: £36.2 million) . EBITDA -4.1% to £56.9 million (2015: £59.4 million) . Diluted EPS -94.6% to 0.61p (2015: 11.34p) . Final dividend proposed of 2.00p per share (2015: 3.00p), total dividend payment for year of 3.65p per share (2015: 4.50p) . Q1 total group sales increased by 30.1% to £300.9 million (2015: £231.6 million) . Underlying sales for 11 weeks ended 12 June 2016 increased by 28.6% (2015: 3.5%) to £294.5 million (2015: £228.9 million) . Extending trial in Spain until November 2016 . 20 to 30 net new stores planned in UK/Ireland in FY2017 .Says strategically well placed for progress under Kevin O'Byrne's leadership.