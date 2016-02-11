Edition:
Sanne Group PLC (SNNS.L)

SNNS.L on London Stock Exchange

774.00GBp
4:26pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
774.00
Open
788.50
Day's High
788.50
Day's Low
773.50
Volume
24,117
Avg. Vol
273,860
52-wk High
837.00
52-wk Low
481.77

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sanne Group PLC announces acquisition of Chartered Corporate Services
Thursday, 11 Feb 2016 

Sanne Group PLC:Says it has entered into an agreement to acquire Chartered Corporate Services.Says the transaction is due to complete at the end of February.  Full Article

Sanne Group PLC News

MOVES-Sanne Group appoints Stuart Harris as global facilities director

Oct 19 Sanne Group Plc, a UK-based provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration services, on Thursday appointed Stuart Harris as director of global facilities division.

