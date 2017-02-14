Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Santam sees FY HEPS to be down between 39-44

Santam Ltd : Says trading statement for year ended Dec. 31 2016 . Santam HEPS for year ended Dec.31 to be between 39 to 44 pct below and EPS to be between 44 to 49 pct lower versus last year . Says HEPS is expected to be between 1 033 cps and 1 125 cps (2015: 1 844 cps) . Says EPS is expected to be between 1 066 cps and 1 170 cps (2015: 2 090 cps) . Says decrease in HEPS and EPS has been driven by a normalisation of net underwriting results . Says net underwriting margin is expected to be above midpoint of long term target range of 4 to 8 pct of net earned premiums .Says net commission ratio also increased following lower reinsurance commission earned on specialist business lines and higher commission rates.

Santam Ltd H1 HEPS down 29 pct

Santam Ltd : Reviewed condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30 2016 . H1 gross written premium growth both including and excluding cell captive insurance 8 pct . Says H1 headline earnings per share decreased by 29 pct . Says interim dividend of 311 cents per share, up 8 pct . Special dividend of 800 cents per share . Says 25 pct rand depreciation during 2015 is expected to negatively impact claims cost . Solvency ratio of 51 pct at June 30 2016 exceeded group's target solvency range of 35-45 pct of net written premiums . Says increased exposure to non-rand-denominated business further increases foreign exchange volatility .Will target an economic capital coverage range of 130-170 pct going forward.

Santam buys insurance support services firm RMB-SI Investments

Santam Ltd : Santam acquires 100 pct of RMB-SI Investments Proprietary Limited . Santam and shareholders of RMB-SI have reached agreement in terms of which Santam will acquire 100 pct of issued share capital of RMB-SI .Santam believes that this acquisition would be a good strategic fit and that Santam is well positioned to provide a platform for future growth for RMB-SI business.

BRIEF-Santam buys insurance support services firm RMB-SI Investments

Santam Ltd : Santam acquires 100 pct of RMB-SI Investments Proprietary Limited . Santam and shareholders of RMB-SI have reached agreement in terms of which Santam will acquire 100 pct of issued share capital of RMB-SI .Santam believes that this acquisition would be a good strategic fit and that Santam is well positioned to provide a platform for future growth for RMB-SI business.

Santam sees H1 HEPS between 612-656 cents/share vs 885 cents/shr yr ago

Santam Ltd : H1 HEPS is expected to be between 612-656 CPS (2015: 887 CPS) . Says H1 EPS is expected to be between 600-644 cents per share (CPS) (2015: 870 CPS) . Says foreign currency exchange losses had a negative impact on investment returns following relative strengthening of rand . H1 net underwriting margin is however still expected to be within long term target range of 4-8 pct .Underwriting results were negatively influenced by few large corporate property claims and decline in crop business profits from high levels of 2015.

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal approves deals by Santam Ltd, Nestle

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal : Approves Santam Limited and ABSA Insurance Company Limited intermediate commercial line business deal . Approves Nestle S.A. (Nestle) and R and R Ice Cream Public Limited Company deal . Approves KKR DVB Aviation Capital Ltd and Aercap Holdings N.V. deal in respect of a portfolio of 37 aircraft Further company coverage: [SNTJ.J] [NESN.S].