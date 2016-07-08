Sobha Ltd (SOBH.NS)
514.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs41.00 (+8.67%)
Rs473.15
Rs478.00
Rs554.70
Rs475.60
1,987,361
320,066
Rs554.70
Rs216.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sobha Ltd seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs of up to 5 bln rupees
Sobha Ltd
Sobha Ltd seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs of up to 5 bln rupees
Sobha Ltd
Sobha Ltd approves buyback of shares up to 750.75 mln rupees
Sobha Ltd
Sobha Ltd March-qtr consol profit down about 41 pct
Sobha Ltd
BUZZ-India's Sobha jumps on upbeat Q2 operational numbers
** Indian property developer Sobha Ltd rises as much as 8.7 pct to 425.90 rupees, its highest since Sept 19