Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Somany Ceramics June-qtr profit falls

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Somany Ceramics Ltd ::June quarter net profit 60.1 million rupees versus 181.4 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 3.54 billion rupees versus 4.31 billion rupees year ago.

Somany Ceramics approves upgradation of certain production lines in Haryana and Gujarat

May 25 (Reuters) - Somany Ceramics Ltd :Says approves modernaisation and upgradation of certain production lines in Haryana and Gujarat.

Somany Ceramics raises investment in Vintage Tiles to 50 pct

Somany Ceramics Ltd : Approved increase in investment in paid up share capital of Vintage Tiles Private Limited to 50% from 26% . To expand its current capacity from 2.99 MSM per annum to 4.80 MSM per annum for polished vitrified tiles .

Somany Ceramics June-qtr profit rises

Somany Ceramics Ltd : June-quarter net profit 179 million rupees versus 104.9 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 4.11 billion rupees versus 3.91 billion rupees last year .

Somany Ceramics to consider recommendation of dividend of 2 rupees per share

Somany Ceramics Ltd : To consider and approve recommendation of dividend on the equity shares of INR 2 each .