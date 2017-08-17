Edition:
Somany Ceramics Ltd (SOCE.NS)

SOCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

845.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs14.50 (+1.75%)
Prev Close
Rs830.70
Open
Rs820.00
Day's High
Rs848.00
Day's Low
Rs820.00
Volume
4,027
Avg. Vol
23,832
52-wk High
Rs886.00
52-wk Low
Rs470.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Somany Ceramics June-qtr profit falls
Thursday, 17 Aug 2017 

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Somany Ceramics Ltd ::June quarter net profit 60.1 million rupees versus 181.4 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 3.54 billion rupees versus 4.31 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Somany Ceramics approves upgradation of certain production lines in Haryana and Gujarat
Thursday, 25 May 2017 

May 25 (Reuters) - Somany Ceramics Ltd :Says approves modernaisation and upgradation of certain production lines in Haryana and Gujarat.  Full Article

Somany Ceramics raises investment in Vintage Tiles to 50 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Somany Ceramics Ltd : Approved increase in investment in paid up share capital of Vintage Tiles Private Limited to 50% from 26% . To expand its current capacity from 2.99 MSM per annum to 4.80 MSM per annum for polished vitrified tiles .  Full Article

Somany Ceramics June-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Somany Ceramics Ltd : June-quarter net profit 179 million rupees versus 104.9 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 4.11 billion rupees versus 3.91 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Somany Ceramics to consider recommendation of dividend of 2 rupees per share
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Somany Ceramics Ltd : To consider and approve recommendation of dividend on the equity shares of INR 2 each .  Full Article

Somany Ceramics Ltd News

BRIEF-Somany Ceramics ‍issues commercial paper of 350 mln rupees value​

* Says ‍issued commercial paper of 350 million rupees value​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2gO4ysH Further company coverage:

