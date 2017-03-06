Soda Sanayii AS (SODA.IS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Soda Sanayii FY 2016 net profit up at 575.8 mln lira
Soda Sanayii As
Soda Sanayii Q2 net profit slightly up at 111.0 mln lira
Soda Sanayii AS
Anadolu Cam and Trakya Cam to sell total 13.03 pct stake in Soda Sanayii
Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler AS
Soda Sanayii Q1 net profit down at 86.7 million lira
Soda Sanayii AS
Soda Sanayii AS agrees with Petrol-Is union for collective labour agreement
Soda Sanayii AS:Agrees with Petrol-Is union for collective labour agreement for period between Jan. 1, 2016 - Dec. 31, 2017. Full Article
Soda Sanayii AS says labour union Petrol Is decides strike
Soda Sanayii AS:Says labour union Petrol Is decides strike in accordance with legal procedures during collective labour agreement negotiations, talks continue.Strike date has not been decided yet. Full Article
Soda Sanayii AS announces dividend payments for FY 2015
Soda Sanayii AS:Proposes to pay 0.3090909 lira dividend per share for FY 2015.Proposes to distribute total 90 million lira as stock dividend.Proposes to pay cash dividend on April 29. Full Article