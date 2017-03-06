Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Soda Sanayii As : FY 2016 net profit of 575.8 million lira ($155.10 million)versus 434.4 million lira year ago .FY 2016 revenue of 1.98 billion lira versus 1.77 billion lira year ago.

Soda Sanayii AS : Q2 net profit of 111.0 million lira ($37.74 million) versus 109.7 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 488.0 million lira versus 431.5 million lira year ago.

Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler AS : Shareholders Anadolu Cam and Trakya Cam to sell total 13.03 percent in Soda Sanayi at 4.50 lira ($1.53) per share .Anadolu Cam to sell 18,795,651 shares representing 2.85 percent and Trakya Cam to sell 86,020,258 representing 10.19 percent in Soda Sanayii.

Soda Sanayii AS : Q1 net profit of 86.7 million lira ($29.49 million) versus 94.3 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 476.2 million lira versus 401.8 million lira year ago.

Soda Sanayii AS:Agrees with Petrol-Is union for collective labour agreement for period between Jan. 1, 2016 - Dec. 31, 2017.

Soda Sanayii AS:Says labour union Petrol Is decides strike in accordance with legal procedures during collective labour agreement negotiations, talks continue.Strike date has not been decided yet.

Soda Sanayii AS:Proposes to pay ‍0.3090909​ lira dividend per share for FY 2015.Proposes to distribute total 90 million lira as stock dividend.Proposes to pay cash dividend on April 29.