Sonata Software Ltd (SOFT.NS)

SOFT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

161.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.90 (+3.12%)
Prev Close
Rs157.00
Open
Rs157.00
Day's High
Rs163.00
Day's Low
Rs156.95
Volume
356,590
Avg. Vol
175,783
52-wk High
Rs224.00
52-wk Low
Rs143.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sonata Software March-qtr profit rises
Monday, 23 May 2016 

Sonata Software Ltd : March-quarter net profit 417.1 million rupees versus 344.2 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 1.44 billion rupees versus 1.26 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Sonata Software Ltd declares interim dividend
Friday, 6 Nov 2015 

Sonata Software Ltd:Declared interim dividend at 3.50 Indian rupees per share on par value of 1 Indian rupee.  Full Article

Sonata Software Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Sonata Software June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 297.8 million rupees versus 324 million rupees year ago

