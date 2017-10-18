Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Soitec Q2 revenue up at 73.3‍​ million euros

Soitec confirms FY revenue growth target of 25 percent at constant exchange

Oct 18 (Reuters) - SOITEC SA ::Q2 REVENUE EUR 73.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 56.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.CONFIRMS FY REVENUE GROWTH TARGET OF 25 PERCENT AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND ELECTRONICS EBITDA MARGIN DIVISION OF ABOUT 25 PERCENT.

Soitec Q1 revenue up at 55.4 million euros

Soitec SA : Q1 revenue of 55.4 million euros ($60.94 million) versus 54.1 million euros year ago .Full year guidance reiterated.

Soitec FY net loss group share narrows to 71.7 million euros

Soitec SA : Consolidated FY 2016 revenues came to 233.2 million euros ($262.96 million), a 35.9 pct increase (+ 21 pct at constant exchange rates) . FY current operating income 22.4 million euros versus loss of 22.9 million euros year ago . FY net loss group share 71.7 million euros versus loss of 258.7 million euros year ago . Outlook for FY 2017: single-digit revenue growth and a stable EBITDA margin for electronics .In Q1 of FY 201717, Soitec expects revenues to be roughly in line with those generated in Q1 of FY 2016 in electronics business at constant exchange rates.

Soitec completes rights issue of about 75.4 million euros

Soitec SA : Successful completion of the rights issue of approximately 75.4 million euros ($85.62 million) . Rights issue was oversubscribed with total demand of about 391.5 million shares, representing about 166 pct of offer .Success of rights issue is final step of recapitalisation project of approximately 151.9 million euros announced on February 10th, 2016.

Soitec launches circa 75 mln euro rights issue

Soitec SA : Announces launch of a rights issue, for an amount of approximately 75 million euros ($85.3 million) . Ratio: 7 new shares for 11 existing shares . Subscription price: 0.32 euros per new share .Subscription period: from May 16, 2016 to May 30, 2016 (inclusive).

Soitec presents results of standing repurchase offer for holders of 2018 OCEANEs

Soitec SA : Received irrevocable indications of selling interests on 22,073,131 bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new or existing shares issued by company on 18 September 2013 .2,905,123 2018 OCEANEs, representing approximately 7.26 pct of number of 2018 OCEANEs initially issued have been collected.

Soitec repurchases 22 mln OCEANEs at a unit price of 2.45 euro

Soitec SA:Reported on Wednesday the repurchase of 22,073,131 of the 2018 OCEANEs initially issued, i.e. a global amount of about 54,079,170.95 euros.Standing repurchase offer will be placed for a period of 5 consecutive trading days, i.e. from 5 May 2016 to 11 May 2016 included.Standing repurchase offer will be made at the same price as that decided for the reverse bookbuilding, i.e. 2.45 euros (accrued coupon included) per 2018 OCEANE.

Soitec proposes repurchase of the 2018 OCEANEs through a reverse bookbuilding

Soitec SA:Proposed repurchase of the 2018 OCEANEs through a reverse bookbuilding.Launch of a reverse bookbuilding to institutional investors with a price range of 2.25 euros to 2.45 euros (accrued coupon included) per 2018 OCEANE.Intention to launch a capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights, which amount will be between 53.5-103.5 million euros.In case of repurchase between 20-30 pct of 2018 OCEANEs initially issued subject company reserves right to implement such standing repurchase offer.Case of repurchase above 30 pct of 2018 OCEANEs initially issued, company will implement a standing repurchase offer in France for a period of 5 consecutive trading days.

Soitec raises 76.5 mln euros through 3 capital increases

Soitec SA:Raises 76.5 million euros in capital increases reserved for Bpifrance Participations, CEA Investissement et NSIG Sunrise.