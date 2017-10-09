Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - SOLVAY ::AGRHO NH4 PROTECT, A NITRIFICATION INHIBITOR SOLUTION, HAS BEEN GRANTED AUTHORIZATION FOR SALE IN FRANCE BY ANSES.

Oct 5 (Reuters) - SOLVAY ::REG-SOLVAY RAISES GLOBAL SULFONE POLYMER PRODUCTION WITH NEW INDIAN UNIT AND U.S. EXPANSIONS.SOLVAY IS CONSTRUCTING A NEW PRODUCTION UNIT, DEDICATED TO POLYETHERSULFONE (PESU) IN PANOLI, INDIA‍​.‍CONSTRUCTION OF NEW UNIT IN PANOLI IS UNDERWAY AND PRODUCTION SHOULD REACH FULL CAPACITY MID 2019.CAPACITY INCREASES ARE ALSO OCCURRING IN THE U.S. AT SOLVAY'S POLYMER AND MONOMER UNITS IN MARIETTA (OHIO) AND AUGUSTA (GEORGIA), VIA INVESTMENT AND PROCESS OPTIMIZATIONS​.

Solvay SA :Moves into medical devices launching a dental care business line.

Solvay : Solvay at its capital markets day in London updates its strategic transformation, reaffirms its financial guidance for 2016 and unveils medium-term value objectives . Cytec integration - synergy expectations are increased by 50 pct to 150 million euros ($168.47 million) by 2018 . 2016 to 2018 objectives, at constant scope and foreign exchange rates, include annual mid-to-high single-digit EBITDA growth . 2016 to 2018 objectives, at constant scope and foreign exchange rates, include a cumulative free cash flow generation exceeding 2.4 billion euros .2016 to 2018 objectives, at constant scope and foreign exchange rates, include an increase of cash flow return on investment by 50-100 basis points.

Solvay : Will divest its Italian site of Bussi following an agreement with Caffaro Group . Has agreed to divest its chlorine and peroxide derivatives site in Italy to Italian chemical company Caffaro . Caffaro will take over Solvay’s production of EURECO . Solvay’s peroxides global business unit will continue to market and develop EURECO as its exclusive distributor in all countries except Italy .Will continue to market its EURECO organic peroxides, produced on the site, through an exclusive distribution agreement..

Solvac SA : Interim gross dividend 2016 at 2.70 euros .Should resolve in December to bring total dividend ex. 2016 from 4.50 euros gross after adjustment for capital increase to 4.80 euros gross per share.

Solvay SA : Q2 net income, Solvay share, on an IFRS basis was 185 million euros ($205.0 million) versus 138 million euros in 2015 . Q2 net sales totaled 2,946 million euros, down 6 pct . Q2 underlying EBITDA grew 8 pct at 652 million euros . Reaffirms its full year 2016 guidance of high single-digit underlying EBITDA growth and free cash flow in excess of 650 million euros .Says EBITDA growth will be underpinned by excellence programs and delivery of Cytec synergies..

Solvay SA : Solvay and Mubadala awarded supply contract by Boeing for primary composite structures of its 777X aircraft . Solvay and MUBADALA create joint venture in UAE to expand 777X supply .New company will be located in united Arab Emirates (UAE) and is expected to be operational by 2021.

Solvay : Completes exit of INOVYN joint venture .Received exit cash proceeds amounting to 335 million euros ($371.4 million).

Solvay SA :Solvay and Suzano Papel e Celulose agree to build first integrated hydrogen peroxide unit at pulp mill site in Brazil.