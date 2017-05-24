Edition:
India

Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd (SONA.NS)

SONA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

111.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.20 (+3.91%)
Prev Close
Rs107.55
Open
Rs107.85
Day's High
Rs113.30
Day's Low
Rs106.60
Volume
324,739
Avg. Vol
345,501
52-wk High
Rs131.90
52-wk Low
Rs47.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Sona Koyo Steering Systems March-qtr profit falls
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 

May 24 (Reuters) - Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd :March quarter net profit 232.5 million rupees versus 271.9 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 4.52 billion rupees versus 4.01 billion rupees year ago.Declared final dividend of 0.50 rupees per share.  Full Article

Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Sona Koyo Steering Systems June-qtr profit surges

* June quarter net profit 56.3 million rupees versus profit 20.2 million rupees year ago

