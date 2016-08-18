Slate Office REIT (SOT_u.TO)
8.16CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$8.16
--
--
--
--
109,140
$8.55
$7.54
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Slate Office REIT announces multiple acquisitions and $50 million public offering
Slate Office Reit
Slate Office REIT Q2 AFFO per unit $0.23
Slate Office Reit
Slate Office REIT announces acquisition of shopping Centre in Minnesota
Slate Office REIT:Slate retail reit announces acquisition of shopping centre in minnesota.Slate office REIT - deal for $20.9 million. Full Article
Slate Office REIT Names Robert Armstrong as Chief Financial Officer
Slate Office REIT:Says Robert Armstrong has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the REIT, effective in December 2015. Full Article
Slate Office REIT Announces Property Sales Totalling $56.2 Million
Slate Office REIT:entered into binding agreements to sell 15 industrial and retail properties in two separate portfolio transactions for gross proceeds totalling $56.2 million.Included in the Transactions is a portfolio comprising 12 industrial properties located in Winnipeg, Manitoba totalling 516,495 square feet (the "Manitoba Portfolio").Manitoba Portfolio will be sold to an undisclosed purchaser for $47.0 million.Slate Office has also entered into a binding agreement to sell 3 retail properties in Newfoundland totalling 305,259 square feet (the "Newfoundland Portfolio") to an undisclosed purchaser for $9.2 million. Full Article