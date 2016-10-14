Edition:
Software AG (SOWGn.DE)

SOWGn.DE on Xetra

43.90EUR
5:53pm IST
Change (% chg)

€1.94 (+4.62%)
Prev Close
€41.97
Open
€42.39
Day's High
€44.35
Day's Low
€41.88
Volume
344,677
Avg. Vol
222,544
52-wk High
€44.35
52-wk Low
€30.28

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Software AG says 3 more strategic partnerships coming
Friday, 14 Oct 2016 

Software AG : CEO says preparing three additional strategic partnerships, will announce in coming months Further company coverage: [SOWG.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Software AG says confirms its FY 2016 outlook
Friday, 14 Oct 2016 

Software Ag : Says confirms its FY 2016 outlook, which was raised after the first half of 2016 .Says FY forecast for product revenue in digital business platform business unchanged.  Full Article

Software says could make acquisitions, buy back shares
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Software AG management on conference call with analysts : Says pipeline of digital business deals worth more than 3 million eur for rest of year is twice as big as a year earlier . Says database business more stable than expected, will remain longer than previously planned . Says M&A prices are coming down, could do a deal if it makes financial and strategic sense . Says could do share buyback even if it makes an acquisition, financial markets are very open Further company coverage: [SOWG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Software AG raises FY profit outlook after H1 sales gain
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Software AG : Software AG raises 2016 full year guidance .Says full-year operating profit margin expected to reach 30.5-31.5 percent versus previous 30-31 percent guidance published in January.  Full Article

Software AG says oper profit margin for FY 2016 expected to reach +30.5 to +31.5 pct
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Software AG : Operating profit margin (EBITA, non-IFRS) for the full year 2016 is expected to reach +30.5 to +31.5 percent .Outlook for FY 2016 for digital business platform remains unchanged.  Full Article

Software AG to propose FY 2015 dividend
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

Software AG:Executive board and supervisory board will propose to annual general meeting on May 31, 2016 dividend payment of 0.55 euros per share (2014: 0.50 euro) for FY 2015, increase of 10 percent.  Full Article

BRIEF-Software AG converts outstanding shares into registered shares

* ‍HAS CONVERTED ITS OUTSTANDING SHARES OF PRESENTLY 76,400,000 INTO REGISTERED SHARES AT A RATIO OF 1:1​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

