Software AG management on conference call with analysts : Says pipeline of digital business deals worth more than 3 million eur for rest of year is twice as big as a year earlier . Says database business more stable than expected, will remain longer than previously planned . Says M&A prices are coming down, could do a deal if it makes financial and strategic sense . Says could do share buyback even if it makes an acquisition, financial markets are very open Further company coverage: [SOWG.DE]