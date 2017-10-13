Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SUPERIOR PLUS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INTERNATIONAL DIOXCIDE

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp ::SUPERIOR PLUS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INTERNATIONAL DIOXCIDE, INC. EXPANDING ITS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS BUSINESS.‍PURCHASE PRICE OF DEAL WILL BE FUNDED BY DRAWING ON SUPERIOR'S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY​.‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES OF INTERNATIONAL DIOXCIDE FROM LANXESS CORPORATION​.

Superior Plus announces 5.25% Senior Unsecured Note financing

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp :Superior Plus announces 5.25% Senior Unsecured Note Financing and redemption of 6.00% convertible unsecured debentures due june 30, 2019.Superior Plus Corp - ‍additional notes will form a single series with previously issued notes​.Superior Plus Corp - ‍agreed to issue and sell an additional cdn $150 million principal amount of its 5.25% senior unsecured notes due February 27, 2024.Superior Plus Corp - ‍unit to issue notes under indenture pursuant to which Superior LP previously issued CDN $250 million of notes on February 27, 2017​.

Superior Plus announces redemption of 6.00 pct convertible unsecured debentures

Superior Plus Corp : Superior plus announces redemption of 6.00% convertible unsecured debentures due june 30, 2018 . Will redeem entire $149.9 million outstanding principal amount of its 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due june 30, 2018 .Superior plus corp says intends to use funds from its existing credit facility to fund redemption of 6.00% debentures.

Superior Plus Q2 loss per share from continuing operations $0.05

Superior Plus Corp : Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.05 . FY outlook of aocf per share has been updated to $1.40 to $1.60 . Qtrly revenue $703.6 million versus $715 million .Updated 2016 financial outlook is due to sale of cpd and reduced outlook for specialty chemicals business for q3 and q4 2016.

Superior Plus to sell construction products distribution business for $325 mln

Superior Plus Corp : To sell construction products distribution business to Foundation Building Materials, LLC . Transaction will also initially result in a reduction of superior's adjusted operating cash flow from date sale is completed . Proposed reduction of indebtedness under credit facility is expected to lower co's leverage ratio to range of about 2.0 - 2.5x EBITDA . Superior plus to sell construction products distribution business for us $325 million .Proceeds from sale of CPD segment will initially be used to repay indebtedness under superior's credit facility.

Canexus Corp says Superior Plus terminated arrangement agreement

Canexus Corp : Deal termination fee of $25 million is payable by superior to Canexus, which Canexus will use for further debt reduction .Superior plus terminates arrangement agreement.

Superior Plus terminates arrangement agreement with Canexus

Superior Plus Corp : Superior plus announces the termination of the arrangement agreement with canexus . Says parties have failed to reach agreement on terms that would allow transaction to proceed . Among other things, superior had sought to get canexus to remedy breach of certain provisions of agreement .Had requested canexus extend outside date of june 29, 2016 to provide sufficient time to respond to legal proceedings commenced by ftc.

Canadian competition bureau approves proposed Canexus acquisition

Canexus Corp : Canexus announces Canadian competition bureau approval . Says Canadian competition bureau approved proposed acquisition of Canexus by Superior Plus Corp . Says Canexus and Superior are engaged in discussions to potentially extend outside date of arrangement agreement of June 29, 2016 .Says extension to allow time for superior to litigate FTC action.

U.S. FTC challenges merger of Superior Plus, Canexus

U.S. FTC : U.S. FTC challenges proposed merger of canadian chemical companies Superior Plus Corp and Canexus Corp . Today filed administrative complaint charging proposed million merger of Superior Plus and Canexus Corp would violate antitrust laws .Authorized staff to seek temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in federal court to prevent parties consummating merger.