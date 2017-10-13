Oct 13 (Reuters) - SUPER GROUP LTD ::RESULTS OF THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES .RAISED AN AMOUNT OF R500M THROUGH PLACEMENT OF 12,422,360 SUPER GROUP ORDINARY SHARES, AT A PRICE OF R40.25 PER SHARE.BOOK WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED AT THIS LEVEL.PRICE A 3.2 PCT DISCOUNT TO CLOSING PRICE ON 12 OCTOBER, 4.1 PCT DISCOUNT TO 30-DAY VOLUME AVERAGE PRICE TO SAME DATE.
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Block Trade - Super Group Ltd ::BLOCK TRADE - SUPER GROUP LTD: ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING OF UP TO R500 MILLION.: INVESTEC BANK LIMITED IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER.BLOCK TRADE : SUPER GROUP - PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO PARTLY FUND DEALS COMPLETED SINCE 30 JUNE YEAR END WHICH HAVE RESULTED IN GROSS CASH OUTFLOW OF ABOUT R968 MILLION.
Super Group Ltd : Operating profit up 30.0 pct r2,0 billion . FY HEPS up 10.4 pct 293 cents . South african market conditions are expected to remain challenging and competitive with various industries remaining under pressure . Developments regarding brexit in terms of timing and renegotiation of trade contracts will be monitored closely by group, but it is not expected to have a major negative impact .No final dividend for year ended 30 june 2016 was declared.
Super Group Ltd : Acquisition of Fleet Hire by SG Fleet Group . Acquisition of a UK company, Fleet Hire, a provider of contract hire, salary sacrifice, short-term rental and fleet management services . Total value of acquisition is 25.7 mln stg . SG Fleet shares to value of 1.8 mln stg will be issued to vendors, with remainder of consideration to be funded through debt . Acquisition gives SG Fleet scale and a profitable growth platform in UK market . Expects cash EPS accretion in its first full year of ownership of 4.5 pct, with further accretion in subsequent years . Consideration paid values Fleet Hire at 5.6-times normalised EBITDA .Consideration to be funded through debt 12.0 mln stg and cash on hand 5.8 mln stg.
