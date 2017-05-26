Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mediclinic confirms approach to Spire; says considering position

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc ::MEDICLINIC INTNL PLC - STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER.MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - ‍ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC​.‍MEDICLINIC NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC ("SPIRE") EARLIER TODAY​.MEDICLINIC - ‍CONFIRMS THAT IT MADE AN APPROACH TO SPIRE REGARDING A POSSIBLE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SPIRE​.‍PROPOSAL WAS REJECTED BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS OF SPIRE. AS A CONSEQUENCE, MEDICLINIC IS CONSIDERING ITS POSITION​.

UK's Spire says rejects bid from Mediclinic Intl

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc ::SPIRE HEALTHCARE GRP - RESPONSE TO PRESS SPECULATION.SPIRE HEALTHCARE - ‍RECEIVED PRELIMINARY AND CONDITIONAL PROPOSAL FROM MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC.SPIRE HEALTHCARE - ‍RECEIVED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ALL OF ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARES OF SPIRE WHICH MEDICLINIC DOES NOT ALREADY OWN​.‍PROPOSAL COMPRISED 150 PENCE IN CASH AND 0.232 NEW MEDICLINIC SHARES PER SPIRE SHARE​.‍PROPOSAL VALUED EACH SPIRE SHARE AT 298.6 PENCE PER SHARE​.BOARD ‍UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED OFFER ON BASIS THAT IT SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUES SPIRE AND ITS PROSPECTS​.‍SHAREHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ADVISED TO TAKE NO ACTION IN RELATION TO PROPOSAL​.‍THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER WILL BE MADE OR AS TO TERMS ON WHICH ANY OFFER MIGHT BE MADE​.

Spire Healthcare reiterates its FY 2017 guidance

May 26 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc :Trading update.For period 1 January 2017 to 25 May 2017 overall group trading is in line with expectations.Group reiterates its full year 2017 guidance.Recovery plan for Spire St Anthony's hospital remains on track with a return to profit expected during 2017 financial year.

Spire Healthcare Group Plc proposes final dividend

Spire Healthcare Group Plc:Proposes final dividend of 2.4p per share payable on 28 June 2016 (2014: 1.8p).

Spire Healthcare Group Plc says CEO Rob Roger to step down - Reuters News

Spire Healthcare Group Plc:Rob Roger has informed board of his intention to leave Spire in order to take up a role as CEO of a large privately financed property business.Rob will remain as chief executive officer of company until 30 June 2016.Garry Watts, company's chairman, has agreed to resume his previous role as executive Chairman (a role he held from 2011 to 2014).Garry will assume this role immediately and for a period of up to 12 months from rRob's departure.Andrew White, who joined Spire in november 2015 as chief operating officer, will join board as an executive director with effect from 1 July 2016.

Spire Healthcare Group plc reiterates FY 2015 revenue guidance

Spire Healthcare Group plc:Reiterates guidance in Nov. 12, 2015 trading update that: ·Full year revenues for Spire Healthcare's FY 2015 are in range of £882 million to £888 million.