SPAR Group Ltd : The unwind of SPAR’s 2009 black economic empowerment transaction . BBBEE transaction matured on August 19 2016 . Trusts have sold approximately 7.4 mln SPAR ordinary shares, on behalf of those beneficiaries who elected to sell their SPAR ordinary shares for cash .BBBEE transaction realised gross value of c.1.5 bln rand for approximately 16,000 participants.

Spar Group Ltd : Turnover up 16.7 pct in the six months ended March 31 . Reported turnover of spar group rose 16.7 pct to R42.1 billion (H1 2015: R36.0 billion) . Headline earnings per share rose 5.4 pct to 480.0 cents (H1 2015: 455.5 cents) . Normalised headline earnings per share up 17.2 pct over six months period . Interim dividend of 255 cents per share .Agreed to acquire remaining 20 pct shareholding in BWG Group from minorities at specified future dates and in accordance with a determined valuation model.