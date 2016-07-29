Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPRC.NS)
355.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-10.25 (-2.81%)
Rs365.25
Rs363.20
Rs369.00
Rs354.00
190,670
551,759
Rs431.00
Rs272.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sun Pharma Advanced Research June-qtr loss widens
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd
Sun Pharma and Almirall signs license deal for Psoriasis treatment
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Almirall signs license deal with Sun Pharma for psoriasis treatment
Almirall SA
Sun Pharma Advanced Research March-qtr net loss widens
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd
BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co announces top-line results of action study for Baclofen GRS
* Announces top-line results of phase III efficacy study & duration of action study for Baclofen GRS