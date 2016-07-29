Edition:
India

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPRC.NS)

SPRC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

355.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-10.25 (-2.81%)
Prev Close
Rs365.25
Open
Rs363.20
Day's High
Rs369.00
Day's Low
Rs354.00
Volume
190,670
Avg. Vol
551,759
52-wk High
Rs431.00
52-wk Low
Rs272.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sun Pharma Advanced Research June-qtr loss widens
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd : June-quarter net loss 364.1 million rupees versus loss of 16.5 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 214.8 million rupees versus 434.4 million rupees last year .  Full Article

Sun Pharma and Almirall signs license deal for Psoriasis treatment
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : Almirall and Sun Pharma enter into a license agreement for Tildrakizumab in Europe for Psoriasis . To receive development & regulatory milestone payments, royalties, the terms of which are confidential .  Full Article

Almirall signs license deal with Sun Pharma for psoriasis treatment
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Almirall SA : Says enters into a license agreement with Sun Pharma Industries for tildrakizumab in Europe for psoriasis . Says to pay Sun Pharma an initial upfront payment of $50 million . Says Sun Pharma will be eligible to get milestone payments, sales milestone payments and royalties on net sales .Says phase-3 studies of tildrakizumab have recently been completed.  Full Article

Sun Pharma Advanced Research March-qtr net loss widens
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd : March quarter net loss 95.8 million rupees versus loss of 94 million rupees . March quarter total income from operations 411.7 million rupees versus 427 million rupees .  Full Article

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd News

BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co announces top-line results of action study for Baclofen GRS

* Announces top-line results of phase III efficacy study & duration of action study for Baclofen GRS

