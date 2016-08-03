Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Axel Springer CEO sees "close to zero" big M&A deals in next 12-14 months

Axel Springer Se : CEO says sees no reason to change outlook for business insider break-even by 2018 . CEO says ongoing trend for us in the next 5-10 years will be less big m&a than in the past 10 years . CEO says chances of big m&a deal in next 12-14 months "close to zero"

Axel springer CEO says digital subscribers for Bild and Welt near 400,000

Axel Springer Se : CEO says digital subscribers for bild and welt near 400,000

Axel Springer eyes market cap increase by at least 40 pct

Axel Springer SE in earnings presentation :Says wants to achieve market cap increase, plus dividend payments, of at least 40 percent within 4 years.

Axel Springer makes takeover offer for Land & Leisure A/S

Axel Springer SE : Axel Springer: @Leisure Group announces a voluntary public takeover offer for Land & Leisure A/S .

Axel Springer CEO sees no direct effect from potential Brexit

Axel Springer SE : CEO says does not expect direct effect on business from potential Brexit, sees no impact on investments . CEO says has no regrets in case of erdogan, happy with court decision . CEO says will participate in bundesliga soccer rights auction, but will be restrained in bididng

Axel Springer SE issues FY 2016 outlook, to propose FY 2015 dividend

Axel Springer SE:Sees 2016 revenues rising by low single digit percentage.2015 dividend 1.80 euros per share.Sees 2016 EBITDA to rise in low-mid single digit percentage range.Sees 2016 EBIT to develop slightly lower than EBITDA.FY 2016 revenue 3,382 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT 447.81 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA 592.32 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Axel Springer SE subsidiary to cut up to 50 jobs - Reuters

Axel Springer SE:A subsidiary of Germany's biggest publishing house, Axel Springer, will restructure its editorial department and cut up to 50 editorial jobs, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday. - RTRS.The "WeltN24" media group, a full Springer subsidiary which publishes newspaper "Die Welt" and broadcasts the German "N24" TV channel, will cut up to one-eighth of its current 400 positions.The group plans to merge several of its departments to cut costs and free up resources for investigative reporting, WeltN24 editor in chief Stefan Aust told German online journal Meedia.

Axel Springer acquires the remaining 15 percent in Axel Springer Digital Classifieds

Axel Springer SE:Has acquired a 15 percent ownership interest in Axel Springer Digital Classifieds GmbH from General Atlantic.Through this transaction, Axel Springer is the 100 percent holder of the Axel Springer Digital Classifieds.As part of the transaction, General Atlantic will receive 8,955,311 new shares in Axel Springer SE and thus hold 8.3 percent in Axel Springer.

Axel Springer SE sells majority stake in CarWale

Axel Springer SE:Sells majority stake in CarTrade.Cartrade sale to close next week.

Axel Springer SE raises FY 2015 outlook

Axel Springer SE:Now expects revenue increase in mid-single-digit percentage range for FY 2015, up from low to mid-single digits.For FY 2015 still expects rise in EBITDA in high single-digit percentage range.FY 2015 revenue 3,228 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.