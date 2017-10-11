Edition:
India

Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPRM.SI)

SPRM.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

2.75SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
$2.73
Open
$2.73
Day's High
$2.76
Day's Low
$2.72
Volume
4,139,100
Avg. Vol
6,801,394
52-wk High
$3.81
52-wk Low
$2.54

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Singapore Press Holdings posts FY net profit attributable of S$‍350.1 mln
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd :FY operating revenue S$1.03‍​ billion versus S$1.12 billion.Declared final dividend of ‍9​ cents per share.Expected to incur retrenchment costs of approximately S$13 million in 1Q 2018‍​.FY net profit attributable to shareholders S$‍350.1 million versus S$265.3 million .  Full Article

Singapore Press Holdings FY net profit S$265.3 mln vs s$321.7 mln
Friday, 14 Oct 2016 

Singapore Press Holdings Ltd : Fy group operating revenue s$ 1.12 billion versus s$1.18 billion year ago . Fy net profit s$ 265.3 million versus s$321.7 million year ago . final dividend 8 cents per share . special dividend 3 cents per share in cash . market conditions are expected to remain difficult . "newsprint prices are expected to strengthen" ."will maintain a conservative stance on its investment portfolio allocation with focus on capital preservation".  Full Article

Singapore Press updates on expansion of online investor relations business in Australia and New Zealand
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 

Singapore Press Holdings Limited : Expansion Of Online Investor Relations Business .Unit entered into a conditional subscription and shareholders' agreement with wholesale investor pty.  Full Article

Singapore Press posts qtrly net profit of S$52.7 mln
Friday, 15 Jul 2016 

Singapore Press Holdings Ltd : Third quarter results . Qtrly net profit S$52.7 million versus S$98.2 million a year ago . No interim dividend has been declared or recommended in the current reporting period . Qtrly group operating revenue S$291.6 million versus S$306.8 million a year ago . "Newsprint prices remain dependent upon the degree of market balance between supply and demand" . Operating environment is expected to remain difficult . "Retail assets of the group, comprising paragon, the clementi mall and the seletar mall will continue to provide a recurrent income stream" . Group will maintain a conservative stance on its investment portfolio allocation with focus on capital preservation ."Group has embarked on a comprehensive review of its core media business".  Full Article

Singapore Press appoints Patrick Daniel and Anthony Tan as deputy CEOs
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

Singapore Press Holdings Ltd : Appointment of deputy chief executive officer) . SPH appoints Patrick Daniel and anthony tan as deputy CEOs, and Warren Fernandez as editor-in-chief of EMTM .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Singapore Press Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Singapore Press completes divestment of stakes in Mediacorp Press Ltd and Mediacorp TV Holdings

* Completion of divestment of stakes in Mediacorp Press Ltd and Mediacorp TV Holdings Pte Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More SPRM.SI News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials