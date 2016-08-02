Spirent Communications Plc : H1 revenue $213.5 mln versus $218.7 mln a year ago . Says first half of 2016, revenue was $213.5 million (first half 2015: $218.7 mln) . Says H1 adjusted operating profit was up 73 pct to $10.4 mln compared to $6.0 mln . Says outlook for full year 2016 remains unchanged . Announces its half year results for six months ended June 30 2016 . Says H1 reported operating profit was $3.1 mln(first half 2015: loss $2.2 mln) . Says H1 revenue in networks & applications rose by 6 pct compared to first half of 2015 .Says H1 basic earnings per share was 0.16 cents (first half 2015: basic loss per share 0.21 cents).