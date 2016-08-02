Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Spirent reports fall in H1 revenue, keeps FY 2016 outlook
Spirent Communications Plc
Spirent Communications Plc announces appointment of chief financial officer
Spirent Communications Plc:Announce the appointment of Paula Bell as Chief Financial Officer.Paula will join the Company's Board as an Executive Director on 5 September 2016. Full Article
Spirent Communications Plc Acquires Epitiro
Spirent Communications Plc:Says it has acquired Epitiro. Full Article
BRIEF-Spirent HY operating profit of $11.3 million
* H1 REVENUE 213.6 MILLION USD VERSUS 213.5 MILLION USD YEAR AGO