Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ARENA MINERALS EXERCISES ATACAMA OPTION AGREEMENT WITH SOCIEDAD QUIMICA

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Arena Minerals Inc ::Arena provides joint venture agreement and corporate update.decided to exercise underlying atacama option agreement with sociedad quimica y minera de chile on two projects.japan oil gas and mineral national corporation, teck chile ltd have opted out of respective joint venture agreements with company​.‍appoints paul kania as cfo.‍paul kania to replace ryan ptolemy as cfo​.epithermal gold paciencia project, copper porphyry pampa union project, anticipated to form 2 jv co's with sqm on a 80% arena, 20% sqm basis​.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA reports Q2 net income $0.32 per ADR

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA : SQM reports earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2016 . Estimated that solar salt sales volumes during 2016 will not reach 70,000mt as originally anticipated . Q2 net income $0.32 per ADR . Q2 revenues totaled $489.6 million, an increase of approximately 1.1% compared to Q2 of 2015 . Expect our sales volumes will surpass our original expectations in lithium market .Gross margin for Q2 of 2016 reached $146.9 million, lower than $164.6 million recorded for Q2 of 2015.

SQM says qtrly EPS $0.22 per ADR

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa : Says qtrly EPS $0.22 per ADR .Qtrly revenues totaled $391.8 million versus $387.5 million.

SQM says qtrly EPS $0.22 per ADR

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa : Says qtrly EPS $0.22 per ADR .Qtrly revenues totaled $391.8 million versus $387.5 million.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile signs deal to enter JV with Lithium Americas Corp.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA:Says it has signed a deal to enter 50/50 joint venture (JV) with Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) to develop Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in the Argentine Republic.JV came into force after the capital contribution by the company in amount of $25 mln in exchange for 50 percent stake in Minera Exar, a unit of LAC.