SRF Ltd (SRFL.NS)
SRFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,681.25INR
23 Oct 2017
1,681.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs27.30 (+1.65%)
Rs27.30 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
Rs1,653.95
Rs1,653.95
Open
Rs1,674.00
Rs1,674.00
Day's High
Rs1,693.30
Rs1,693.30
Day's Low
Rs1,650.95
Rs1,650.95
Volume
217,633
217,633
Avg. Vol
189,664
189,664
52-wk High
Rs1,930.35
Rs1,930.35
52-wk Low
Rs1,351.00
Rs1,351.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
SRF Ltd approves setting-up of chloromethanes plant at Dahej chemical complex
SRF Ltd
SRF Ltd says ops disrupted due to flooding at Chennai plant
SRF Ltd:Disruption of operation due to flooding and rain at manali, Chennai plant.Due to heavy water logging and continuous rain the damage could not be ascertained as of now.The factory has been shut down after mid night of December 01, 2015.Factory is adequately covered by insurance Adequate steps are being taken to restore normalcy. Full Article
BUZZ-India's SRF Ltd falls on lower Q1 profit
** SRF Ltd's shares fall as much as 7.9 pct to their lowest in over eight months