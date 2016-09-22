Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Serco says appointed preferred bidder in Barts Health NHS trust tender

Serco Group Plc : Statement re Barts Health NHS trust tender . Confirms that it has received notification that it has been appointed preferred bidder . Trust's procurement has an estimated total value of up to 600 million stg over a potential 10-year term .There is currently a mandatory standstill period following appointment decision.

Serco forecasts higher full-year profit

Serco Group Plc : H1 revenue 1.518 billion stg versus 1.789 billion stg year ago . 2016 half year results . H1 underlying trading eps 3.7 pence . £0.9bn total value of signed contracts, of which 16 are worth more than £10m each . Pipeline of larger new bid opportunities of £7.3bn, an increase of £0.8bn over period and £2.3bn year-on-year . Board has not declared an interim dividend for 2016 . Targeted for 2016 achieving over £50m of overhead and other cost reductions from central support functions and other overheads . Too early to say how this will play out; our largest customers - ministry of defence and ministry of justice - are amongst least exposed to brexit issues . Overall, we think that brexit offers both risks and opportunities for serco . H1 revenue - continuing and discontinued operations (1) £1,517.9m versus £1,789.3m year earlier . H1 underlying trading profit (2) £51.0m versus £46.9m year earlier . Better trading performance and currency movements lead us to increase guidance for 2016; latest expectations are revenue of approximately £3.0bn and underlying trading profit of not less than £80m . View of 2017 not materially changed on a constant currency basis . Have removed some £550m from our operating costs - ceo . Definition we use for our reported pipeline is new bid opportunities with annual revenue of at least £10m . Must consider how brexit might affect our business with british government.

Outsourcing firm Serco says no change to its FY expectations

Serco Group Plc : Close period . There have been no subsequent changes to our expectations . Most of items driving stronger performance will not recur . Underlying trading profit will be weighted significantly to first half of 2016 .Better performance in 2016 has not changed our views for 2017.

Serco sees FY underlying trading profit of at least 65 mln stg

Serco Group Plc : Financial performance has been stronger than we anticipated in first four months of year . Expect underlying trading profit for 2016 to be ahead of current market expectations . Latest reforecast indicates FY revenue of approximately 2.9 bln stg and FY underlying trading profit of not less than 65 mln stg .Increase in guidance for 2016 does not change our view of likely outcome for 2017.

Serco wins 166 mln stg Australian prison contract extension

Serco Group Plc:Extension of contract to operate acacia prison in western australia​.Extended its contract with western australian government to operate acacia prison for a further five years, to may 2021.​.Extension of contract to operate acacia prison ‍.Total value of contract extension, signed today, is expected to be £166m (a$324m) over five year period.​.