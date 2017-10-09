Edition:
SRP Groupe SA (SRPG.PA)

SRPG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

17.39EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€17.39
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
74,990
52-wk High
€26.88
52-wk Low
€16.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Showroomprivé appoints Thomas Kienzi as CFO
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - SHOWROOMPRIVE ::SHOWROOMPRIVÉ: APPOINTMENT - THOMAS KIENZI APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.‍THOMAS KENZI APPOINTED CFO FOLLOWING FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF NICOLAS WOUSSEN IN NEXT FEW WEEKS​.  Full Article

Banzai enters exclusive negotiations for potential sale of Saldiprivati to Showroomprive
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Banzai SpA : Says it has received a proposal to purchase the Saldiprivati business from French group Showroomprive .Banzai board granted Showroomprive a period of exclusivity lasting until Sept. 30 to negotiate the transaction documentation in good faith.  Full Article

Showroomprive H1 net revenues up 20.5 pct to 240.3 million euros
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Showroomprive : H1 net revenues: 240.3 million euros ($266.16 million) (+20.5 pct) . H1 average revenues per buyer 6 pct higher than in H1 2015 . H1 EBITDA: 15.7 million euros (6.6 pct of net revenues, +38 basis points) .All targets for 2016 have been confirmed.  Full Article

Showroomprive says in exclusive negociations to buy Saldi Privati
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

SRP Groupe SA :Says in exclusive negociations to buy Saldi Privati.  Full Article

SRP Groupe confirms its objectives for the year 2016
Thursday, 21 Apr 2016 

SRP Groupe SA:Confirms its objectives for the year.FY 2016 Revenues of between 525 million euro and 555 million euro, representing an increase of between 19 percent and 25 percent compared to the revenues in the fiscal year of 2015.FY 2016 EBITDA margin at Group level of between 5.8 percent and 6.2 percent of revenues, representing an increase of between 40 and 80 basis points compared to the fiscal year of 2015.  Full Article

SRP Groupe SA News

BRIEF-Showroomprive ‍H1 net revenue raises at 306.2‍​ million euros​

* H1 NET REVENUE EUR 306.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 240.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

