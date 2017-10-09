Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Showroomprivé appoints Thomas Kienzi as CFO

Oct 9 (Reuters) - SHOWROOMPRIVE ::SHOWROOMPRIVÉ: APPOINTMENT - THOMAS KIENZI APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.‍THOMAS KENZI APPOINTED CFO FOLLOWING FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF NICOLAS WOUSSEN IN NEXT FEW WEEKS​.

Banzai enters exclusive negotiations for potential sale of Saldiprivati to Showroomprive

Banzai SpA : Says it has received a proposal to purchase the Saldiprivati business from French group Showroomprive .Banzai board granted Showroomprive a period of exclusivity lasting until Sept. 30 to negotiate the transaction documentation in good faith.

Showroomprive H1 net revenues up 20.5 pct to 240.3 million euros

Showroomprive : H1 net revenues: 240.3 million euros ($266.16 million) (+20.5 pct) . H1 average revenues per buyer 6 pct higher than in H1 2015 . H1 EBITDA: 15.7 million euros (6.6 pct of net revenues, +38 basis points) .All targets for 2016 have been confirmed.

SRP Groupe confirms its objectives for the year 2016

SRP Groupe SA:Confirms its objectives for the year.FY 2016 Revenues of between 525 million euro and 555 million euro, representing an increase of between 19 percent and 25 percent compared to the revenues in the fiscal year of 2015.FY 2016 EBITDA margin at Group level of between 5.8 percent and 6.2 percent of revenues, representing an increase of between 40 and 80 basis points compared to the fiscal year of 2015.