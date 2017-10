Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

State Bank of India ties up with Shriram Automall India

Oct 13 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India :Says Shriram Automall India ties up with SBI for SME segment.Shriram Automall India to provide solutions to dispose pre-owned vehicles, construction equipment, three wheelers, two wheelers‍​.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Sept qtr net profit up about 15 pct

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 3.88 billion rupees . Sept quarter total income from operations 27.13 billion rupees . Net profit in sept quarter last year was 3.38 billion rupees; total income from operations was 24.24 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for sept quarter profit was 3.88 billion rupees . Declared interim dividednd of 40 percent . Appointed Umesh Revankar as MD and CEO . Approved issue of NCDs worth 70 billion rupees .Approved resignation of Jasmit Singh Gujral as MD, CEO.

Shriram Transport Finance allotts NCDs worth 6.75 bln rupees

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd : Allotted non-convertible debentures aggregating to 6.75 billion rupees .

Shriram Transport Finance allots NCDs worth 700 mln rupees

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd : Approved and allotted NCDs worth 700 million rupees on private placement basis .

Shriram Transport Finance allots NCDs worth 100 mln rupees

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd : Allotted non-convertible debentures aggregating to 100 million rupees .

Shriram Transport Finance gets members' nod to appoint Jasmit Gujral as MD, CEO

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd : Gets members' nod to appoint Jasmit Singh Gujral as MD and CEO . Gets members' nod to increase borrowing limit up to 750 billion rupees . Gets members' nod for issue of securities on pvt placement basis .

Shriram Transport Finance June-qtr profit up 16.5 pct

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd : June-quarter net profit 3.74 billion rupees . June-quarter total income from operations 26.85 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 3.21 billion rupees; total income from operations was 23.52 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 3.86 billion rupees .

Shriram Transport Finance to consider buyback of NCDs worth 5 bln rupees

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd : To also consider issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis up to 250 billion rupees . To also consider buy-back of redeemable non-convertible debentures up to 5 billion rupees .