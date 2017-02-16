Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Smart Reit : Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases fourth quarter and year end results 2016 . Qtrly FFO per unit excluding adjustments $0.56 .Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.51.

Smart Reit : SmartREIT says entered into a letter of intent to form a 50/50 joint venture partnership with SmartStop Asset Management LLC .SmartREIT says letter of intent to build, co-own rental self-storage facilities in Canada.

Smart REIT : Smart REIT announces joint venture with Jadco Corporation to construct two residential rental towers in Greater Montreal area . Smart REIT says has entered into a letter of intent for a 50/50 joint-venture with Jadco Corporation .Smart REIT says total investment will exceed $75 million, construction will begin in spring 2017 with occupancy of first tower in summer 2018.

Smart Reit : SmartREIT announces $350 million Series O and Series P senior unsecured debentures issue . Offering includes $100 million of series o senior unsecured debentures that will carry coupon rate of 2.987% , to mature on Aug 28, 2024 . Net proceeds from sale will be used for redemption of its $100 million 5.00% Series F senior unsecured debentures due February 1, 2019 . Offering includes $250 million principal amount of series p senior unsecured debentures that will carry a coupon rate of 3.444 percent .Net proceeds will also be used for redemption of $90 million 4.70% Series G senior unsecured debentures due August 22, 2018.

Smart REIT : Smartreit announces executive promotion .Smart REIT says effective July 21, 2016 Peter Forde is promoted to president of Smartreit.

Smart Reit : Smart reit qtrly funds from operations $0.54 on a per unit basis . Smart reit qtrly adjusted funds from operations $0.51 on a per unit basis . Same properties' noi for three months ended march 31, 2016 increased by 1.0% or $1.0 million .Smart real estate investment trust releases first quarter results for 2016.

Smart REIT ( Calloway REIT ):Trustees of SmartREIT have declared a distribution for the month of March 2016 of C$0.1375 per trust unit.Payment will be made on April 15 to unitholders of record date as on March 31.

Smart REIT ( Calloway REIT ):Announces settlement with Target Canada Co and Target Corporation.Says agreed to release Target Corp and Target Canada from their financial obligation relating to subject leases.Entered into conditional settlement agreement with Target Canada, Target Corp relating to its two Target leases.Smart reit-financial impact of proposed settlement will not be recognized in Smartreit's financial statements until final settlement is received.