Sonae Sierra Brasil SA (SSBR3.SA)
SSBR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
28.00BRL
20 Oct 2017
28.00BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 28.00
R$ 28.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
69,083
69,083
52-wk High
R$ 29.34
R$ 29.34
52-wk Low
R$ 16.75
R$ 16.75
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sonae Sierra Brasil SA concludes sale of Patio Campinas Shopping Ltda
Sonae Sierra Brasil SA:Says it has concluded sale of 100 percent of shares of its subsidiary Patio Campinas Shopping Ltda, that holds 100 percent of Boavista Shopping.Says that the final price of sale amounts to 64.2 million Brazilian reais in cash.Says that apart from shopping, sale includes cash balance, working capital and value of receivables' portfolio of Patio Campinas. Full Article
Sonae Sierra Brasil SA announces dividend payment
Sonae Sierra Brasil SA:Says that it has approved a dividend payment totaling 34.8 million Brazilian reais. Full Article