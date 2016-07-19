SSP Group PLC (SSPG.L)
578.00GBp
4:29pm IST
11.00 (+1.94%)
567.00
577.00
582.50
574.50
494,431
1,050,963
582.50
322.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
SSP Q3 underlying sales up 3 pct
SSP Group
SSP Group says second half started in line with its expectations
Ssp Group Plc
SSP Group PLC proposes final dividend
SSP Group PLC:Proposes final dividend of 2.2p per share (2014: £nil), which is subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting.Says final dividend will be paid, subject to shareholder approval, on March 16, 2016 to shareholders on register on Feb. 19, 2016.Says ex-dividend date will be Feb. 18, 2016. Full Article
UK's SSP Group expects 11.4 pct rise in full-year revenue
Sept 28 Food travel company SSP Group said it expects full-year revenue to be 11.4 percent higher than last year as an increase in passenger numbers at airports boosted sales in the final quarter.