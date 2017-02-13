Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Silver Standard to sell Berenguela project

Silver Standard Resources Inc - : Silver Standard to sell Berenguela project . Seal for aggregate consideration of $12 million .Deal includes 9.9 pct equity interest in Valor.

Silver Standard signs option agreement to explore Fisher Gold Project

Silver Standard Resources Inc : Silver standard signs option agreement to explore Fisher Gold Project contiguous to Seabee Gold Operation . To acquire up to an 80% interest in Fisher project, located in Saskatchewan, Canada .Under terms of agreement, we will explore fisher project during a four-year option period.

Silver Standard Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

Silver Standard Resources Inc : Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 . Silver standard reports second quarter 2016 results . Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Annual silver production guidance for pirquitas mine has been revised to between 9.0 and 10.0 million ounces . Qtrly revenue $118.8 million versus $95.8 million . Expect third and q4 mine production to increase, relative to first half of 2016 . 47,124 ounces of gold sold in q2 of 2016, down 3% from 48,605 ounces of gold sold in q1 of 2016 .Q2 basic income per share $0.13.

Silver Standard Resources favorably resolves dispute with Canada Revenue Agency

Silver Standard Resources Inc : CRA is required to refund C$24.1 million Co paid to CRA to appeal, plus accrued interest from date of payment of deposit . Silver Standard favorably resolves dispute with Canada Revenue Agency . CRA is required to issue a new notice of reassessment for each of 2010 and 2011 taxation years reversing the nor .Says "will advise DOJ to file a notice of discontinuance with tax court of Canada".

Silver Standard Resources' Marigold mine produced 47,195 ounces gold in Q2 2016

Silver Standard Resources Inc : Provides Q2 2016 production results . Marigold mine produced 47,195 ounces of gold in Q2 of 2016 . Says gold production on track to meet guidance at marigold . Says seabee is on track to meet upper end of annual production guidance as disclosed by claude resources .Total material mined is expected to further increase in Q3 as additional haul trucks ramp up to full capacity.

Shareholders approve acquisition of Claude Resources by Silver Standard

Silver Standard Resources Inc :Shareholders approve acquisition of Claude Resources by Silver Standard.

Silver Standard Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

Silver Standard Resources Inc : Sees fy gold production from marigold mine 200,000 oz - 210,000 oz . Qtrly revenue $101.5 million versus $111.7 million . Silver standard reports first quarter 2016 results . Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11 .Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Silver Standard Resources Inc to acquire Claude Resources

Silver Standard Resources Inc and Claude Resources Inc:Silver standard to acquire Claude Resources.Says deal for equity valuation of C$337 million for Claude Resources.Existing Silver Standard and Claude Resources shareholders will own approximately 68% and 32% of the combined company, respectively.Co common shares to be exchanged on basis of 0.185 of Silver Standard common share and C$0.0001 in cash per Claude Resources share.Deal for total consideration of C$1.65 per share of Claude Resources.Upon completion of transaction, one Claude Resources director will be appointed to the board of directors of Silver Standard.