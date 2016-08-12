Stabilus SA (STAB.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Stabilus SA:To acquire entities from SKF Group for a total consideration of $339 million to expand industrial business.Closing is expected to take place during summer 2016.After closing of transaction, Stabilus intends to set up a new credit facility of up to 570 million euros to finance transaction.At the same time to replace existing 265 million euros term loan facility and to implement a new 70 million euros revolving credit facility to replace 50 million euros revolving credit facility.Intends to partially refinance debt through a capital increase of around 150 million euros after closing of transaction. Full Article
Stabilus SA:Revenue guidance for FY 2016 increased from 660 million euros to 680 million euros.Expected adjusted EBIT margin to remain within 12 pct to 13 pct range for FY 2016.FY 2016 revenue estimate 682.84 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Stabilus SA:Decided not to propose a dividend payout for FY 2015. Full Article
Stabilus SA:For FY 2016, expects to generate revenue of around 660 million euros with an adjusted EBIT margin between 12 pct and 13 pct.FY 2016 revenue estimate 658.69 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article