Stabilus doesn't eye further big acquisitions -CEO

Stabilus : CEO says expect in FY 2015/2016 15 percent organic sales growth to 705 million euros ($786.15 million), on top of that 25 million euros sales from acquisition . CEO says integration of ACE, Hahn Gasfedern and Fabreeka is going very well, expect no major restructuring . CEO says currently see no further big acquisitions Further company coverage: [STAB.DE] ($1 = 0.8968 euros) ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Stabilus Q3 EBIT up 18.7 pct to 23.5 million euros

Stabilus SA : Q3 net profit 11.5 million euros ($12.81 million) . Adjusted EBIT Q3 +18.7 pct to 23.5 million euros . Stabilus expects FY 2016 revenue of 730 million euros and an adjusted EBIT margin between 13.0 pct and 13.5 pct . Revenue in Q3 FY2016 up 14.0 pct to 182.8 million euros .Adjusted EBITDA Q3 up 14.9 pct to 31.6 million euros.

Stabilus resolves capital increase

Stabilus SA : Resolves capital increase . Nominal share capital will increase from 207,232.56 euros by 39,767.44 euros to 247,000.00 euros ($273,898.30) via issuance of 3,976,744 new bearer shares .Net proceeds from capital increase will primarily be used for partial financing of acquisition of SKF Entities ACE, Hahn Gasfedern and Fabreeka/Tech Products.

Stabilus Q2 net income shrinks to EUR 10.8 million

Stabilus SA : Revenue in Q2 FY2016 +14.9 percent to 180.9 million euros ($205.76 million) . Q2 Adjusted EBITDA +16.0 percent to 34.0 million euro / H1 +20.8 percent to 62.7 million euros . Q2 Adjusted EBIT +15.6 percent to 25.2 million euros . Q2 net income of 10.8 million euros(Q2 fy2015: 19.8 million euros .Demand for Stabilus products remains strong both in automotive and industrial markets.

Stabilus to acquire SKF Group entities for $339 million

Stabilus SA:To acquire entities from SKF Group for a total consideration of $339 million to expand industrial business.Closing is expected to take place during summer 2016.After closing of transaction, Stabilus intends to set up a new credit facility of up to 570 million euros to finance transaction.At the same time to replace existing 265 million euros term loan facility and to implement a new 70 million euros revolving credit facility to replace 50 million euros revolving credit facility.Intends to partially refinance debt through a capital increase of around 150 million euros after closing of transaction.

Stabilus comments on FY 2016 guidance

Stabilus SA:Revenue guidance for FY 2016 increased from 660 million euros to 680 million euros.Expected adjusted EBIT margin to remain within 12 pct to 13 pct range for FY 2016.FY 2016 revenue estimate 682.84 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Stabilus not to propose dividend payout for FY 2015

Stabilus SA:Decided not to propose a dividend payout for FY 2015.

Stabilus SA gives FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates

Stabilus SA:For FY 2016, expects to generate revenue of around 660 million euros with an adjusted EBIT margin between 12 pct and 13 pct.FY 2016 revenue estimate 658.69 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.