Stada: Bain/Cinven have investor commitments for 19.6 pct of Stada shares

July 10 (Reuters) - Stada :Says Bain Capital has irrevocable tender commitment for 13.36 percent of Stada shares.Stada says Bain and Cinven together have irrevocable investor commitments for 19.6 percent of Stada shares.

Stada's board said to consider replacement of CEO - Bloomberg

July 4 (Reuters) - Stada :Bloomberg reports Stada's board considering replacement of CEO Wiedenfels.Stada spokesman says won't participate in speculation.

Stada CEO confirms wire tapping, says no longer an issue

Stada management at press conference : Cfo says expect very strong q1, helped by positive development in russia and germany . CEO says chairman Oetker has never mentioned an ask price of 70 eur per share, management has not voiced a target price . Stada ceo says have no reason to assume that business secrets went into wrong hands as a result of wire tapping . Stada ceo says wire tapping occurred more than 9 month ago, no longer an issue Further company coverage: [STAGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

AOC welcomes Stada's move to invite Cinven, Advent to talks

Active Ownership Capital : Says welcomes and supports the initiatives by Stada's management to grow the company’s value Further company coverage: [STAGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

New Stada CEO says not in a leadership dispute

Stada Arzneimittel AG's new CEO Matthias Wiedenfels : Says there is no dispute with previous CEO Retzlaff over leadership of company Further company coverage: [STAGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Stada says on the path to reconfigering supervisory board

Stada : Stada Arzneimittel AG: important step on the path to reconfiguring the stada supervisory board . Says supervisory board to propose to annual general meeting on august 26, 2016 four candidates for election with a term of office of five years .Says structured process for selection of candidates successfully completed.

Stada shareholder says company not acting in the interest of shareholders

Stada shareholder DWS says : Not under the impression that Stada has been acting in the interest of Stada shareholders, would welcome improvement of corporate governance Further company coverage: [STAGn.DE] ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

Stada Arzneimittel AG says exec Wiedenfels to replace Retzlaff as CEO

Stada Arzneimittel AG : Says change in leadership . Says Hartmut Retzlaff lays down office as chief executive officer due to medical reasons . Says executive board members Helmut Kraft, Matthias Wiedenfels jointly take over areas of responsibility overseen by the CEO .Says Matthias Wiedenfels initially appointed by supervisory board as CEO.

Stada expects German generics business to show roughly same trends in Q2 as in Q1

Stada CFO on conference call with analysts: Stada says very confident of reaching target for 2016 adj net profit of at least 170 million eur . Stada says expects german generics business to show roughly same trends in q2 as in q1 Further company coverage: [STAGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

STADA Arzneimittel secures additional promissory note loans of total of EUR 350 mln

STADA Arzneimittel AG:Has secured additional promissory note loans of a total of 350 million euros.With the new promissory note loans, STADA has refinanced promissory note loans in the amount of 188.0 million euros, which will expire in Dec. 2016.Promissory note loans, which are divided into four tranches and have terms of between five and seven years, have both fixed and variable interest rates.