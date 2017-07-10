STADA Arzneimittel AG (STAGn.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Stada: Bain/Cinven have investor commitments for 19.6 pct of Stada shares
Stada
Stada's board said to consider replacement of CEO - Bloomberg
Stada
Stada CEO confirms wire tapping, says no longer an issue
Stada
AOC welcomes Stada's move to invite Cinven, Advent to talks
Active Ownership Capital : Says welcomes and supports the initiatives by Stada's
New Stada CEO says not in a leadership dispute
Stada Arzneimittel AG's
Stada says on the path to reconfigering supervisory board
Stada
Stada shareholder says company not acting in the interest of shareholders
Stada shareholder DWS says : Not under the impression that Stada has been acting in the interest of Stada shareholders, would welcome improvement of corporate governance Further company coverage: [STAGn.DE] ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)). Full Article
Stada Arzneimittel AG says exec Wiedenfels to replace Retzlaff as CEO
Stada Arzneimittel AG
Stada expects German generics business to show roughly same trends in Q2 as in Q1
Stada CFO on conference call with analysts: Stada says very confident of reaching target for 2016 adj net profit of at least 170 million eur . Stada says expects german generics business to show roughly same trends in q2 as in q1 Further company coverage: [STAGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)). Full Article
STADA Arzneimittel secures additional promissory note loans of total of EUR 350 mln
STADA Arzneimittel AG:Has secured additional promissory note loans of a total of 350 million euros.With the new promissory note loans, STADA has refinanced promissory note loans in the amount of 188.0 million euros, which will expire in Dec. 2016.Promissory note loans, which are divided into four tranches and have terms of between five and seven years, have both fixed and variable interest rates. Full Article
