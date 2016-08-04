StarHub Ltd (STAR.SI)
2.68SGD
23 Oct 2017
$-0.02 (-0.74%)
$2.70
$2.70
$2.72
$2.67
2,397,600
2,456,542
$3.42
$2.54
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Fitch says spectrum tussle in SE asia to step up telecom competition
Fitch : Impending spectrum allocations in 2h16 will intensify telecom rivalries and shape 4g competition in indonesia, singapore and malaysia . "telecom operators are facing increasing challenges of high capex investments and spectrum inadequacy, thanks to proliferation of data services" . Spectrum tussle in se asia to step up telecom competition .Smaller spectrum allocation in 900mhz band for singapore telecommunications, starhub , m1 will result in them raising capex in next two years. Full Article
Starhub says Q2 net profit S$108.6 mln
StarHub Ltd
BRIEF-Starhub posts quarterly net profit of S$85.7 mln
* Quarterly net profit of S$85.7 million versus S$108.6 million a year ago