StarHub Ltd (STAR.SI)

STAR.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

2.68SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
$2.70
Open
$2.70
Day's High
$2.72
Day's Low
$2.67
Volume
2,397,600
Avg. Vol
2,456,542
52-wk High
$3.42
52-wk Low
$2.54

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fitch says spectrum tussle in SE asia to step up telecom competition
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Fitch : Impending spectrum allocations in 2h16 will intensify telecom rivalries and shape 4g competition in indonesia, singapore and malaysia . "telecom operators are facing increasing challenges of high capex investments and spectrum inadequacy, thanks to proliferation of data services" . Spectrum tussle in se asia to step up telecom competition .Smaller spectrum allocation in 900mhz band for singapore telecommunications, starhub , m1 will result in them raising capex in next two years.  Full Article

Starhub says Q2 net profit S$108.6 mln
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

StarHub Ltd : Second quarter and/ or half yearly results) . Q2 net profit S$108.6 million versus S$99.1 million last year . Q2 total revenue S$585.7 million versus S$589.5 million . Q2 pre-paid Mobile ARPU S$16 per month versus S$18 last year . "In the Mobile business, we continue to expect growth in subscription revenue and data revenue for post-paid" . Interim dividend S$0.05 per share . Expect group's 2016 service revenue to be at about 2015's level . Says in 2016, capex payment is expected to be at about 13% of total revenue . Expect group's 2016 EBITDA margin at about 32% of service revenue . For 2016, we intend to maintain the annual cash dividend of 20 cents per ordinary share .  Full Article

StarHub Ltd News

BRIEF-Starhub posts quarterly net profit of S$85.7 mln

* Quarterly net profit of S$85.7 million versus S$108.6 million a year ago

