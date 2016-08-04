Fitch : Impending spectrum allocations in 2h16 will intensify telecom rivalries and shape 4g competition in indonesia, singapore and malaysia . "telecom operators are facing increasing challenges of high capex investments and spectrum inadequacy, thanks to proliferation of data services" . Spectrum tussle in se asia to step up telecom competition .Smaller spectrum allocation in 900mhz band for singapore telecommunications, starhub , m1 will result in them raising capex in next two years.

StarHub Ltd : Second quarter and/ or half yearly results) . Q2 net profit S$108.6 million versus S$99.1 million last year . Q2 total revenue S$585.7 million versus S$589.5 million . Q2 pre-paid Mobile ARPU S$16 per month versus S$18 last year . "In the Mobile business, we continue to expect growth in subscription revenue and data revenue for post-paid" . Interim dividend S$0.05 per share . Expect group's 2016 service revenue to be at about 2015's level . Says in 2016, capex payment is expected to be at about 13% of total revenue . Expect group's 2016 EBITDA margin at about 32% of service revenue . For 2016, we intend to maintain the annual cash dividend of 20 cents per ordinary share .