Student Transportation to redeem outstanding 6.25% convertible subordinated unsecured debentures

Student Transportation Inc : Announces redemption of outstanding 6.25 percent convertible subordinated unsecured debentures due June 30, 2018 .STI will pay to holders of debentures to be redeemed for $1,013.89 per $1,000 principal amount of debentures.

Student Transportation announces C$85 mln bought deal offering

Student Transportation Inc : Student Transportation Inc announces c$85 million bought deal offering of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures . Intends to use net proceeds to fund redemption of 6.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures maturing on June 30,2018 .To sell c$85 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due September 30, 2021.

Student Transportation Q3 earnings per share $0.04

Student Transportation Inc : "lower fuel cost has been a tailwind for us and we expect that to continue into fiscal 2017" . Student transportation inc. Reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results . Q3 earnings per share $0.04 . Q3 revenue $173.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $167.4 million .Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Student Transportation, Inc declares cash dividend

Student Transportation, Inc:Approves regular monthly cash dividend of $0.03667 per common share on the dates of Feb. 15, March 15 and April 15 of 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on each of the months of Jan. through March of 2016.April payment will be the company's 135(th)consecutive monthly dividend paid to shareholders of record.