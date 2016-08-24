Student Transportation Inc (STB.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Student Transportation to redeem outstanding 6.25% convertible subordinated unsecured debentures
Student Transportation Inc
Student Transportation announces C$85 mln bought deal offering
Student Transportation Inc
Student Transportation Q3 earnings per share $0.04
Student Transportation Inc
Student Transportation, Inc declares cash dividend
Student Transportation, Inc:Approves regular monthly cash dividend of $0.03667 per common share on the dates of Feb. 15, March 15 and April 15 of 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on each of the months of Jan. through March of 2016.April payment will be the company's 135(th)consecutive monthly dividend paid to shareholders of record. Full Article
BRIEF-Student Transportation reports Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Student Transportation Inc. reports fourth quarter & fiscal year 2017 results