Sartorius Stedim Biotech cuts 2017 outlook

Oct 17 (Reuters) - SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA ::REPORTED ON MONDAY 9-MONTH SALES REVENUE EUR 806 MLN, UP 3.3 PCT IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES.9-MONTH UNDERLYING EBITDA MARGIN AT 26.8 PCT VS 27.3 PCT YEAR AGO.IN 2017 SEES INCREASE OF SALES REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES BY ABOUT 4 PCT (VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE FROM ABOUT 8 PCT TO 12 PCT) .IN 2017 SEES UNDERLYING EBITDA MARGIN IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES AT ABOUT THE PRIOR-YEAR LEVEL OF 27.5 PCT (VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE ABOUT +0.5 PCT POINTS VS FY 2016).CONFIRMS MID-TERM TARGETS.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech H1 revenue up 20.6 pct to 508.8 million euros

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA : H1 revenue 508.8 million euros ($558.41 million) versus 422.0 million euros year ago . H1 net profit 83.5 million euros versus 62.9 million euros year ago . H1 EBITDA 136.4 million euros versus 106.5 million euros year ago . Outlook for 2016 raised . Sales revenues are now expected to increase by about 17 pct to 20 pct in constant currencies .Underlying EBITDA margin is projected to rise about 1.5 percentage points in constant currencies.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Acquires U.S. start up Ksep systems

Sartorius Stedim Biotech : Acquires U.S. start up Ksep systems . Transaction values Ksep at around $28 million and will be closed by end of July 2016 .Ksep holdings, inc. Expected to achieve significant double-digit growth and to generate around $7 million sales revenues and a strong double-digit EBITDA margin in 2016.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech proposes FY 2015 dividend

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA:To submit proposal to pay a dividend of 2.00 euros per share for FY 2015, up from 1.30 euros a year earlier.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech gives guidance for 2016 and 2020

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA:Forecasts 2016 sales revenue will increase 12 pct to 16 pct and underlying EBITDA margin will rise approx. one percentage point​.‍Management anticipates that in 2020 sales revenue will reach about 1.5 to 1.6 billion euros and underlying EBITDA margin will attain about 29 to 30 pct.