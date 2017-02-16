Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd : FY profit attributable to shareholders s$484.5 million versus s$529.0 million . FY revenue s$6.68 billion versus s$6.34 billion . Group expects FY2017 revenue to be comparable, while PBT is expected to be higher than that of FY2016 . For aerospace sector, both revenue and PBT for FY2017 are expected to be comparable to that of FY2016 . For electronics sector, both revenue and PBT for FY2017 are expected to be higher than that of FY2016 . For land systems sector, revenue for FY2017 is expected to be comparable, while PBT is expected to be higher than that of FY2016 . for marine sector, revenue for FY2017 is expected to be comparable, while PBT is expected to be lower than that of FY2016 .Proposes a final dividend of 10.0 cents per share.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd : Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (St Electronics), has entered into a conditional share purchase agreement . Deal for purchase consideration estimated at S$54mln . Agreement to acquire a 51% equity interest in Sp Telecommunications Pte Ltd (Sptel) from Singapore Power Limited .Transaction is not expected to have any material impact on consolidated net tangible assets per share and EPS of co for current FY.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd : Singapore technologies kinetics ltd has injected $31.2m into capital of its subsidiary, sdda pte. ltd. . St engineering's land systems arm injects capital into sdda pte. ltd. .Injection of capital is not expected to have any material impact on eps of st engineering for current financial year.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd : Mok Kim Whang, former senior vp (Tuas Yard) of St Marine , was sentenced to total of 20 weeks' imprisonment .Senior vice president was sentenced to a total of 20 weeks' imprisonment and total fine of $100,000, in default 20 weeks' imprisonment.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd: Singapore Technologies Kinetics Ltd (St Kinetics) has injected S$3.3m into its subsidiary, SDG Kinetics . Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (St Engineering's land systems arm injects capital into Leeboy India) .Capital increase is not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of St Engineering for current financial year.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd : ST Engineering's aerospace arm liquidates Madrid Aerospace Services S.L. . Its 50%-owned associated company, Madrid Aerospace Services S.L. has been liquidated . Madrid Aerospace Services has ceased to be an associated company of ST Aerospace .Liquidation is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated NTA and EPS for CY.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd : ST Engineering's marine arm in the US forms jv business . Joint venture is not expected to have any material impact on EPS of st engineering for the current financial year . US subsidiary formed zhr marine,a jv with Raytheon Company and zamil group, in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia . Says issued and paid up capital of zhr marine is saudi riyal sr3m (approximately US$0.8M or s$1.1m) .

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd : Second quarter and/ or half yearly results) . Interim ordinary dividend of 5.0 cents per ordinary share . Group expects FY 2016 revenue to be higher, but pbt to be lower compared to FY 2015 . Global economic outlook remains challenging with industry headwinds facing the marine business . Group expects to deliver $2.5B of orders in the remaining months of 2016. . Says Q2 revenue s$1.62 billion, up 5 percent . Says Q2 profit attributable to shareholders s$127.3 million versus s$125 million . Says for marine sector, revenue for 2h2016 is expected to be lower . Aerospace sector, revenue for 2h2016 is expected to be higher, while pbt is expected to be lower than that of 1h2016 . All figures in s$ .

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd : St engineering liquidates subsidiary, kaz-st engineering bastau) . Liquidation of bastau is a result of ongoing business review to streamline capabilities . Has placed unit kaz-st engineering bastau limited liability partnership (bastau), under members' voluntary liquidation . Liquidation of bastau not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of st engineering for current financial year . St engineering holds 51% of bastau while Kazakhstan engineering national company jsc owns the remaining 49% .

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd : Barry desker will step down as director and board chairman of ST Marine . Lim Ah Doo will succeed desker as chairman of ST Marine .