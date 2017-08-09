STEP Energy Services Ltd (STEP.TO)
STEP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
11.18CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Step Energy Services reports Q2 earnings of $0.04/shr
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Step Energy Services Ltd
* Step Energy Services Ltd. reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results